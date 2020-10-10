Nominations for seat of Gympie close on Sunday

THE Electoral Commission of Queensland says candidate nominations for the 2020 State general election close at noon on Sunday, October 11.

Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen urges anyone interested in being a candidate in the election to nominate now so they don’t miss the upcoming deadline.

“Running for public office is a very significant step for anyone and it’s important to know and understand your obligations as part of the nomination process.

“There are specific rules around nominations that must be followed.

“Candidates require a deposit of $250, and if endorsed by a registered political party, must be nominated by the registered officer or deputy registered officer of the party.

“Independent/non-endorsed candidates must be nominated by at least six electors with current enrolment in their electoral district.

“However, as a safeguard, the ECQ encourages these candidates to seek nominations from more than six electors with current enrolment in their electoral district, to make sure they will be eligible to stand.”

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (left) and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mr Vidgen said there are changes to funding and disclosure rules for this election including the requirements for candidates to show they have a dedicated campaign bank account.

“It’s crucial candidates, registered political parties, associated entities, groups and individuals are aware of the requirements and obligations and nominate as early as possible so any errors or concerns can be addressed before the deadline.

“Once nominations close, the ballot paper order draw is undertaken and the ballot papers are printed,” he said.

Anyone interested in nominating as a candidate in the 2020 State general election should visit the ECQ website and carefully review the requirements and then nominate as soon as possible.

Details of all nominated candidates will be published on the ECQ website following the close of nominations and the ballot paper order draw.