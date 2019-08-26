NOMINATE: Who are Gympie's most powerful and influential?

POWER 30: Will some of the same faces from Power 30 2018 make the cut this year? Nominate who you think are Gympie's most influential people.

POWER is a subjective beast so how can you compile a list of the 30 most influential people in the Gympie region without upsetting anyone?

Simply put, you cannot.

What a list such as this can do, however, is ignite conversations.

The Gympie Times third Power 30 is by no means the definitive list of men and women who have influence over our city and region.

POWER 30: Gympie region's most influential people of 2018 #1-30

This list is a subjective talking point, not a scientific guide. We welcome feedback and input.

It is about the 30 most powerful and/or influential people living in the Gympie region, from the Mary Valley to the South Burnett to the Cooloola Coast and up to Tiaro.

How strong is their power? How far spread is their influence?

It is not about the nicest people in our community, or the people who volunteer the most, or those who have achieved the most in their careers. While our community is blessed to have men and women like that, and they should indeed be celebrated, the Power 30 is not the place to do that.

The Power 30 is about the people with influence and power.

A special committee of four community, political and business leaders have agreed to take on the task of meeting to discuss and debate a master list of more than 70 names, to whittle that list down to the top 30, and to then rank those 30, with the most powerful and influential person earning the Number 1 rank.

Names suggested by the public through social media and email will be included on that initial master list, from which the top 30 will be selected. They may not necessarily make the final list of 30.

Is there someone you think should be on the list? Post the names you believe should be included in the Comments section of this Facebook post, or email your contenders to editor@gympietimes.com and tell us why they should be included.

The Power 30 will be rolled out in The Gympie Times and on the website in October, with the entire Power 30 revealed in a special Saturday edition of The Gympie Times.

Let's start a conversation.