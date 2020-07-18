Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year
DO YOU know a Gympie Region resident aged 60 years and over who has made a noteworthy contribution during the past 12 months or given outstanding service to the local community over a number of years?
Now is your chance to nominate them for the 2020 Senior Citizen of the Year Awards.
The male and female winners will be announced on Thursday, August 20, and will also attend a small COVIDSafe morning tea with the Mayor on Friday, 21 August.
Hard copy nomination forms will be available at Gympie Regional Libraries and our customer contact points.
Nominations close 5pm Friday, 14 August 2020.
For more information or a nomination form, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/seniorsweek
The 2019 Senior Citizen of the Year Awards recipients were Barry Grainger and Lee Hodgson as pictured.