Senior Citizen of the Year Awards, Gympie Civic Centre, August 20, 2019. Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainger.
News

Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

Shelley Strachan
18th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
DO YOU know a Gympie Region resident aged 60 years and over who has made a noteworthy contribution during the past 12 months or given outstanding service to the local community over a number of years?

CLICK HERE: Full list and photos from 2019 Gympie Senior Citizens of the Year

Now is your chance to nominate them for the 2020 Senior Citizen of the Year Awards.

The male and female winners will be announced on Thursday, August 20, and will also attend a small COVIDSafe morning tea with the Mayor on Friday, 21 August.

Senior Citizen of the Year Awards, Gympie Civic Centre, August 20, 2019. Mayor Mick Curran with Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainger.
Hard copy nomination forms will be available at Gympie Regional Libraries and our customer contact points.

Nominations close 5pm Friday, 14 August 2020.

For more information or a nomination form, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/seniorsweek

The 2019 Senior Citizen of the Year Awards recipients were Barry Grainger and Lee Hodgson as pictured.

