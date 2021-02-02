Nolan takes out monthly medal again at Gunabul

Yet another perfect week to be playing golf great weather and a picturesque golf course.

Tuesday was our McClintock monthly medal single stroke event our winner was Peter Williams with fantastic 50 net and our Neals Family Meats runner up was Rudy Vandermatt, pin shot winner on hole 9 was Glen Lamperd.

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 John Cartwright and back 9 winner was Anne Martell, John Cartwright also took out the Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive.

Saturday event was Four Mile Quarry monthly medal our A grade winner was Bill Nolan with a 50 net and our runner up was Andrew Warden with 54 net, in B grade our winner was Jeff Streat with 51 and runner up was Gerry Burke with a 54 net. After a put off between Bill Nolan and Jeff Streat who both shot 24 puts in our Mitre 10 putting competition, Jeff came out the winner. Pin shot winner on the day for hole 16 and 6 was Fred King.

A reminder that our Management Committee Meeting is this coming Thursday if you have and issues you wish addressed please feel free to add them to the agenda or speak to one of our committee members.

Happy Golfing

Cheers

Darryl