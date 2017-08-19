22°
News

Nolan Meats multimillion dollar expansion unveiled

Tom Daunt
| 19th Aug 2017 2:04 PM

GRAND OPENING: Nolan Meats director Terry Nolan inside his the brand new processing plant.
GRAND OPENING: Nolan Meats director Terry Nolan inside his the brand new processing plant. Tom Daunt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUTOMATED plates that can move faster than gravity, mobile shelves that travel 80m in four seconds and robotic arms that can lift entire pallets.

These are just some of the new additions that were unveiled today as part of Nolan Meats brand new, multimillion dollar, processing facility.

In what was described by Nolan Meats director, Michael Nolan, as the companies "biggest ever investment," the futuristic processing plant is the culmination of over two years worth of planning and construction.

The plant's capabilities are geared towards not only increasing production on site, but export volume.

It can house 86,000 cartons of packaged meat with the potential to process twice that amount, all while chilling meat products from 38 degrees to minus 20 degrees in 18 hours.

Speaking with The Gympie Times at their East Deep Creek head quarters, company director Terry Nolan said the project was part of a long term expansion plan.

"We have a strategy where we try and double the business every five years," Mr Nolan said.

"When we started we had four employees, and while it is quite easy to double that to eight, when you are talking about the staff numbers we have now, which is about 400; If you double that it starts to become a sizable business.

"It is ambitious to do that, but we are now in a position where we can really start to increase production," he said.

Nolan Meats currently export to 30 countries around the world, with large client bases in Korea, Japan and Malaysia.

However, this latest expansion could see the family owned enterprise step into the lucrative Chinese market.

"It is important to have a diverse set of markets, but I would like to make the point that over 70% of our production still goes domestically," Mr Nolan said.

"Whilst recent trading has been difficult, this latest expansion is about focusing on the future.

"It allows us to produce more and better quality products for more markets.

"We are currently on the waiting list for China.

"There has been a number of plants which have been de-listed in the last couple of weeks.

"I think the governments priority will be to re-list those plants before they look at new plants like our."

In line with current export requirements, the company needed a post-slaughter chilling and freezing facility to be built, in order for all parts of the meat processing operation to remain on site.

Engineering firm Milmec, provided storage plates that had the capacity to freeze 3840 cartons of meat per day.

The plate freezers are the linchpin to the increased volume of production and offer the operation the ability to freeze twice as much in half the time.

Tony Nolan said the new technology was crucial to controlling quality.

"The latest technology adopted in the automated chilling and sorting was selected to ensure full traceability and increased efficiency in high volume product handling," he said.

"It delivers exacting temperatures and shelf life that meets the needs of our growing export and domestic sales."

Gympie Times

Topics:  beef export engineering nolan meats

Sadistic cat slasher terrorises Gympie neighbourhood

Sadistic cat slasher terrorises Gympie neighbourhood

Chillingly large chunks of cat hair have been left wedged on letterboxes in the street, one resembling a whole tail.

Two people dead, six injured in stabbing terror

Police officers gather at the site of a multiple stabbing on the Market Square in Turku, Finland

Police shot one suspect and six people were hospitalised

Elderly man says he is not a hypocrite or a bigot

This letter writer rejects the claim his generation is full of bigots and his church is full of hypocrites.

Letter writer from 'older folk' not happy

Redefining marriage 'an attack on freedom': Shelton

Lyle Shelton from the Australian Christian Lobby. Photo Contributed

'I will always believe the truth about marriage'

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

TROUBLE: Ice is causing plenty of problems on the Sunshine Coast.

Ice deliveries cheaper than pizza as war on drugs wages on the Coast

Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

Mezzo soloist brings her dazzling range to gold city.

Take a trip back in time

TIME TRAVELLERS: Fleau des Francais team of (from Left) Jordan Eggmolesse, Jackson Douglas, Nathan Richter and Daniel Harris will be appearing at Victory Village, just north of Tiaro next Sunday.

Medieval village to host renaissance fayre

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

The Muster is only seven days away

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

TAYLOR Swift has completely disappeared off social media — and her fans don’t know what to think.

What's On? 10 things to see and do this week

Judah Kelly will be rocking the Muster stage this week

There's plenty to see and do this week

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

PRIME SEASIDE LOCATION

17 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

A prime 872m2 allotment with private jetty and deep water frontage to Snapper Creek. A large 2 storey brick and Hardiplank home with 4 bedrooms upstairs to...

priced 2 sell!

L644 Neerdie Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $65,900!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

WHAT A GREAT LOCATION!!

1 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This is the perfect opportunity for someone to get in to the market as an investor or somewhere to call home and live close to all local amenities. Previous...

B the King of 2 Queen!

2 Queen Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $349,000!

Get in Quick! This flawlessly renovated 4 bedroom Classic Post War home, situated on a huge 1012m2 corner block in town is now available 2 make your own! Fall in...

a beauty 2 buy!

18 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 2 $279,000!

Do you yearn for a place where the hustle and bustle can be replaced by a calmer, better quality of life? This fantastic 3 bedroom home on 2.4 acres in the...

GRAND LADY

25 Barnes Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 2 $170,000

Right in the heart of Goomeri is this multi level 3 bedroom Queenslander overlooking the CBD and set on a fully fenced, large block. The timber home has a large...

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

PLENTY OF ROOM TO SPARE

7 Gretel Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $449,000

This beautiful home offers plenty of room to move, with spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen includes quality stove and dishwasher, generous...

2 HECTARES - &quot;DELIGHT IN THE QUIET&quot;

Lot 79 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Only 10 to 15 minutes from Gympie and handy to the Country Club and Service Station you will find natural surroundings and an easy manner of life in the...

MULTI TITLED POTENTIAL

Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

This perfectly positioned parcel of land would be a great place for your business. 5.7 acres (2.34ha) on 4 freehold titles - 1.2ha, 4060m2, 4051m2 and 2547m2. ...

New Gympie real estate mag has everything you need

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On will be out on Wednesday

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.