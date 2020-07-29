Noisy neighbours told ‘I’ll cut your f***ing heads off’

FED up with his noisy neighbours, Glenwood's Benjamin James Harrison picked up a machete and headed next door.

This was the story told to Maryborough Magistrates Court where Harrison, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of going armed so as to cause fear

The court heard the incident happened late at night on April 26.

The neighbours were playing music, keeping Harrison and his family, including his three-year-old daughter awake.

The court was told Harrison picked up a machete and stood outside the home, yelling at the people inside to turn down the music.

When they refused, he became angry and threatened those inside.

"I'll come in there and cut your f***ing heads off," he said.

Fearing he would return, the neighbours called police.

Harrison told police he was never going to harm anyone and admitted it was a stupid thing to do.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said the noise made by the neighbours had been an ongoing issue for her client who worked full-time in fire management at the forestry.

Harrison had a character reference from his employer, describing him as being a very hardworker who was "the salt of the earth".

"Have the pesky neighbours left?" Magistrate Terry Duroux asked.

"No, but the music has stopped," Ms McKeough said.

"He didn't actually enter the property and he accepts it wasn't the right thing to do."

"It was quite an out-of-character thing for him."

Magistrate Duroux said Harrison was a decent person.

"We all get cranky but there's a right way and a wrong way to react," he said.

Harrison was fined $900 and a conviction was recorded.