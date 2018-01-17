Noice! Here's 8 things to do in Gympie on Australia Day.

Kath (Jane Turner), left and Kim (Gina Riley) in a scene from the TV series Kath & Kim, know how to celebrate Australia Day.

GYMPIE loves a good party and members of the Gympie community are encouraged to come along to the 2018 Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony.

The annual celebration of patriotism is a chance for newcomers to be formally recognised as part of the community.

But a big part of the day is the Australia Day Awards.

"The event will be held from 9am on Friday, January 26, at the Gympie Civic Centre and will acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond for their community and contributed to the lives of others in the Gympie region,” a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said.

Community members were encouraged to nominate friends, family members, colleagues and community leaders late last year for the award categories of Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Cultural Award, Youth Cultural Award, Sports Administration Award, and Youth Sports Award.

New Australian residents who have chosen to call Gympie home will also have the chance to receive their citizenship.

Local musician Ethan Roberts will perform at the event where he received his citizenship nine years ago.

The GRC 2018 Australia Day Awards is a free event, and light refreshments will be provided.

Bookings are not required.

AUSTRALIAN HOTEL

THE Aussie was of course going to have some huge events planned for the day which bears its name.

On the lunch menu is some strictly Australian fare including, of course, prawns and beer.

There will be plenty of fun too with a thong toss and pie eating contest and a fancy dress competition with prizes for the best dressed.

Plus live band Tangle will be performing through out the day.

GYMPIE GOLD MINING AND HISTORICAL MUSEUM

STEP back in time to the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum.

There will be heaps to see and do, all for the price of admission to the museum.

All the exhibits will be open plus there will be gold panning, steam powered mining machinery and free heritage bus and miniature train rides at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Plus, you'll be spoilt in the food department with the cafe open for breakfast from 8am.

Kilkivan Show Grounds will host at Ute Muster over the Australia Day long weekend called Killy Utes and Boots. Contributed

KILLY UTES AND BOOTS

THE folk out west at Kilkivan are gearing up for a massive weekend with the Killy Utes and Boots festival.

The event, kicking off on Australia Day is a ute show, 4wd/2wd muster and truck show. There'll be opportunities for participants to test their ute, watch events, listen to live music, eat, drink and camp out. There will also be toad races, thong throwing competitions and lots of prizes.

Killy Utes and Boots will be held at the Kilkivan Show Grounds and tickets are available from Eventbrite up until January 25.

AUSSIE DAY AT THE JOCK

DON'T miss the family fun at the Jockey Club Hotel.

It will be a fun filled day of activities including the famous Jockey Pie Challenge, a keg throwing competition and live entertainment by local band Tennessee Lights from 2pm.

The action starts from 10am.

AUSTRALIA DAY 2018 AT THE MOUNT

THE Mount Pleasant will have all sorts of shenanigans on offer from cane toad races, to lamington eating contests, Aussie trivia, tug-o-war and heaps more. Plus there'll be live music from Richie Connors from 1-5pm.

ENDLESS SUMMER AUSTRALIA DAY PARTY

THE beach is a popular spot on Australia Day and Rainbow Beach Hotel is ready for the influx with Fiona O'Shea and the Passengers playing and all day Australia Day menu specials.

The fun starts from 10am.

CLUB 88 PRESENTS PAUL DLUXX - BEACH PARTY - TRIPLE J HOTTEST 100 KICK ON

SATURDAY night is the big Australia Day event at Club 88 with a beach themed party.

The Triple J hottest 100 will be played and Guest DJ Paul Dluxx is ready to party with Gympie for the very first time, supported by Hailz and Damo.

Doors open 9pm, there will be giveaways through out the night and the beach theme means there's a relaxed dress code.