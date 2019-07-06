Nobody wants their cats back: The Gympie pound's big problem

Roaming cats and dogs are an 'ongoing problem' for the Gympie council.

STRAY cats going unclaimed by their owners continue to pose a significant part of an "ongoing” roaming pet problem for Gympie Regional Council and the RSPCA.

More cats were euthanased than were taken back by their owners in the past two financial years.

Stats provided by council showed 22 cats were put down and 18 were reclaimed in 2018/19 leaving a whopping 399 to RSPCA care.

The figures were similar the previous year - 28 cats were euthanased in 2017/18, against 22 reclaimed and 395 left at the pound.

The euthanasia rate for cats dropped from 6.29 per cent to 5.01 per cent this year.

Dogs had much better reclaim rates, though the euthanasia percentage saw a slight jump this year from 12 out of 488 (2.45 per cent) to 11 out of 332 (3.31 per cent) and 187 pooches returned home in the past year with 134 left at the pound.

Both those numbers fell significantly from 2017/18, when 257 were reclaimed and 219 stayed with the RSPCA for re-homing.

A council spokeswoman said roaming pets remained a concern because of a "frequent link” with dog attacks.

She said there was a 5 per cent maximum euthanasia rate for impounded dogs.

"Wandering dog complaints are often found to be related to poor fencing and enclosures on properties, gates left open, animals being left unsupervised for long periods of time on properties while the owner is away and then escaping,” the spokeswoman said.

"The message of responsible pet ownership is something that we are looking to constantly drive and deliver in as many ways as possible.

"Council's ranger team is highly animal-welfare orientated and works very closely with the RSPCA, who run and manage the pound facility.”

She said the figures indicated council and RSPCA were "working well together to rehome unclaimed animals from the pound” and the reclaim rates were lifted by owners microchipping and registering dogs as required by state law. Cats are not required to be registered.

"Microchipping and registration ... allow rangers to identify an animal on the street and immediately return it to its owner without entering the pound.”