‘Nobody safe’ from one-man crime wave tackled to ground

A GOLD Coast man who was coat hanger tackled by a Good Samaritan when he tried to flee from police after ramming a cop car was on a "very serious crime wave" which left "nobody safe".

Footage of Akin Sen's arrest on March 5 was captured by the police helicopter and went viral on social media, with people marvelling at the tackling talent of the member of public.

The tackle was moments after Sen, 41, had rammed a cop car, cut across a paddock to emerge on the wrong side of a busy road and then fled on foot while police gave chase.

He was stopped in Mermaid Waters when he was tackled by a man walking his dog in thongs.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse slammed Sen's actions after he pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court today to 81 charges.

"Nobody is safe from him," she said.

Sen seen driving the wrong way through a roundabout as he attempted to evade police. Photo: Queensland Police

The charges included dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, stealing and 37 counts of fraud.

"It can only be regarded as a very serious crime wave," Magistrate Dowse said.

"(The dangerous driving) was an incredibly dangerous exercise that you were undertaking and that driving is very dangerous and a lot of people could have been hurt, which fortunately they weren't."

Sen runs from the vehicle he was driving as police close in. Photo: Queensland Police

She noted the dangerous driving was at a time when a lot of schoolchildren were about and using pedestrian crossings.

Magistrate Dowse sentenced Sen to 18 months prison with immediate parole eligibility.

Sen is completing an unrelated sentence at the moment which does not conclude until December. The clock on today's sentence will not start running until that sentence is concluded.

He is eligible for parole on both now.

The sentence given today will only commence after Sen completes his current stint in custody.

The dog-walker tackling Sen to the ground. Photo: Queensland Police

Sen is a broad shouldered man whose dark hair is thinning and cropped into a short Mohawk.

He appeared via video link form Woodford Correctional Centre with a beard and wearing a green and olive prison jumper. He sat with his shoulders hunched and his hands beneath the silver metal table for a majority of the more than an hour long proceedings.

A police officer thanks the member of the public who tackled Sen for his assistance. Photo: Queensland Police

Defence lawyer Evan Cooper, of Cooper Maloy Legal, said Sen's mother had died while he was in custody and about two weeks later his sister committed suicide.

"When he came out while he had the support and structure of parole but he didn't have any other familiar support in the community," he said.

Mr Cooper said Sen had struggled with a drug addiction and had made inquiries about rehabilitation after he was returned to prison in March.

"He has a desire to be drug free and realises this is a core issue for him to address."

Mr Cooper said Sen had been employed while in custody.

Originally published as 'Nobody safe' from crook caught by stunning tackle