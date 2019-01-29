Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides champion racehorse Winx during trackwork at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides champion racehorse Winx during trackwork at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Horses

‘Perfect’ trial for Winx ahead of Apollo

by Matt Jones
29th Jan 2019 8:35 AM

Winx's second and final lead-up trial at Rosehill on Tuesday morning only confirmed that bad luck was her biggest threat ahead of her final ever campaign.

The Chris Waller-trained champion, who is on a 29-race winning streak, finished third behind Spright and Cool Passion in her 1000m heat but she was under a very strong hold by Hugh Bowman.

All the champion qualities were still there ahead of her first-up run at Randwick in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes (1400m) on February 16.

"I was very happy with it and I wasn't surprised to see Hugh so happy too. She's the ultimate professional who knows when to turn it on at race day," Waller said.

"It was perfect for my eyes and I'm looking forward to her first-up start."

More Stories

apollo stakes rosehill winx
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    premium_icon Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    Education The sweeping changes will see the old (Overall Position) OP rank abandoned in favour of a new Australian Tertiary Entrance Rank (or ATAR).

    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    News Police warn: Do not approach anyone believed to be in these images.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:49 AM
    Fishermen's late night croc sighting in Coast river

    premium_icon Fishermen's late night croc sighting in Coast river

    Environment 'Maroochy River crocodiles mate. They exist!'

    • 29th Jan 2019 7:56 AM
    Top cop returns fire over predator fears

    premium_icon Top cop returns fire over predator fears

    News Police rely on an online honesty system, 22 dedicated specialists