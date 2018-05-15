No wonder Perrett is asking questions about the Rattler
I AM replying to the Mayor's comments regarding Tony Perrett's concerns about the massive blowout in the cost of the Mary Valley Rattler.
When the Rattler was first mentioned, the cost was $10.7 million; now the cost has blown out to nearly $20 million.
No wonder he is asking questions, as are a lot of other concerned people.
Has anyone asked why the Rattler was shut down years ago?
I have heard it was running at a loss.
As for the Rattler being a major tourist attraction, what a joke.
You only have to drive through the Mary Valley weekends and holidays, the camping grounds are packed out. Tourism is alive and well.
BARRY GILL,
IMBIL