Tony Perrett at the Gympie USC.
News

No wonder Perrett is asking questions about the Rattler

by Letter to the Editor by Barry Gill of Imbil
15th May 2018 9:24 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I AM replying to the Mayor's comments regarding Tony Perrett's concerns about the massive blowout in the cost of the Mary Valley Rattler.

When the Rattler was first mentioned, the cost was $10.7 million; now the cost has blown out to nearly $20 million.

No wonder he is asking questions, as are a lot of other concerned people.

Has anyone asked why the Rattler was shut down years ago?

I have heard it was running at a loss.

As for the Rattler being a major tourist attraction, what a joke.

You only have to drive through the Mary Valley weekends and holidays, the camping grounds are packed out. Tourism is alive and well.

BARRY GILL,

IMBIL

Gympie Times

