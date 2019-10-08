No update on woman who escaped horror Gympie car fire

DEVASTATION: A woman was critically injured in a crash near Gympie on Friday night.

DEVASTATION: A woman was critically injured in a crash near Gympie on Friday night. RACQ Lifeflight

A WOMAN was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition late Friday night after escaping her crashed vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Curra Estate Rd about 10.54pm, where they found the vehicle had crashed into a tree and caught alight.

MORE

- 5 things that happened in 48 hours in the Gympie region

- Seconds from death: Heroes rescue man before Ute explodes

The woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, managed to free herself from the doomed vehicle despite suffering serious internal injuries from the impact, according to reports.

She was airlifted from the wreckage at about 11.30pm by the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter, which took her to the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital.

The LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic assisted paramedics in providing treatment to the woman at the scene.

The Queensland Ambulance Service verified the woman "sustained chest injuries” and was in a serious condition when taken to hospital.

QAS Media reported a male in his 20s was treated for chest, hip and leg injuries, and was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service could not provide an update on the woman's condition as of yesterday afternoon.