31°
News

No TV at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove - again

31st Mar 2017 3:40 PM
Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents are again without television reception this evening and unsure when it will be back.
Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents are again without television reception this evening and unsure when it will be back. Allan Reinikka ROK130313anotv2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TIN Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents are again without television reception due to technical problems most likely caused by the wet weather of the past few days.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he understood that people on the Cooloola Coast felt frustrated that television transmissions were not reliable.

LNP Testimonial dinner for Warren Truss. Barnaby Joyce, Llew OBrien and Warren Truss.
LNP Testimonial dinner for Warren Truss. Barnaby Joyce, Llew OBrien and Warren Truss. David Crossley

"I am advised that the disruption to transmission that occurred the weekend before last related to a problem with the transmitter's uninterrupted power supply, whereas the most recent problem is expected to relate to possible damage from the storm,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Technicians are working on fixing the issue, but haven't been able to advise when broadcasts will resume.

"WIN Television is the owner of the Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay broadcast sites and any faults in transmissions should be reported to them immediately by phoning WIN on 5409 4799 for advice, or if it is a single channel, they should contact that station.

"If the problem is limited to one property, the resident should consult an antenna installer to check their equipment, and if that does not resolve the issue they can lodge a complaint with the Australian Communications and Media Authority by telephoning 1300 850 115.”

Advice from an Australian Communication and Media Authority spokesman:

"We've contacted the broadcasters responsible for the maintenance of the site.

"Both Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove broadcast sites are off at the moment due to technical problems, most likely caused by adverse weather conditions in the area.

"WIN engineers are on site trying to fix the problem. However, at this stage, we could not get an estimate on when the sites will be back to operation.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola cove llew o'brien tin can bay tv reception win

UPDATE: Water just laps Kidd Bridge

UPDATE: Water just laps Kidd Bridge

Ex-cyclone Debbie departs but not before spawning a severe storm which brought down trees and destroyed shed in some parts of the region

'Jet plane' wind destroys sheds in Curra

'JET' WIND: Anthony Puleo with his destroyed shed in Curra, north of Gympie.

'Jet' wind hits Curra

From banker to Angel pilot

Malcolm Alcorn from Angel Flight at the airport at Kybong.

Gympie banker turned pilot

No TV at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove - again

Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents are again without television reception this evening and unsure when it will be back.

No television reception on the Cooloola Coast - again

Local Partners

Koala dog fascinates Widgee students

Catch up with what's been happening at Widgee this week.

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

CLEAR VIEW: The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC), with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Technology and smart design come together for something special

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

No TV at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove - again

TIN Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents are again without television reception due to technical problems most likely caused by the wet weather.

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

CLEAR VIEW: The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC), with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Technology and smart design come together for something special

8 ways to save $1000 before Easter

Gympie's famous mummy blogger Jody Allen shows us all how to save.

Let's all go on a diet so we have enough to cover the cost of Easter

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

No topic should be off limits to a comedian, Ricky Gervais has insisted after backlash to his joke about dead babies.

ARE dead babies funny? Ricky Gervais says no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Unbelievable Views, Clean 6 Acres with a great shed.

69 Goodwin Rd, Two Mile 4570

Residential Land So close to town, great position, exceptional views and less than 5 ... $259,000

So close to town, great position, exceptional views and less than 5 minutes to town is this great opportunity to purchase approximately 6 lush acres. The property...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 3 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

Prepared to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

BUYER ALERT

4 McVey Road, Monkland 4570

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Calling all discerning buyers. These two units have come to the market and offer you a great opportunity to sit back and reap the rental return or live with...

acreage lifestyle 2 enjoy!

11 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

4 2 4 $398,000!

Discover this unique country estate just perfect for horses and spacious living in Kilkivan. The large homestead style home with wrap around verandahs, is so...

THE BEST BUY IN GYMPIE

37 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $228,000

What an opportunity, the owner is moving onto acreage. - This conveniently located home is handy to shopping centres, schools, hotels and fitness clubs. ...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!