No TV at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove - again

Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents are again without television reception this evening and unsure when it will be back.

TIN Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents are again without television reception due to technical problems most likely caused by the wet weather of the past few days.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he understood that people on the Cooloola Coast felt frustrated that television transmissions were not reliable.

LNP Testimonial dinner for Warren Truss. Barnaby Joyce, Llew OBrien and Warren Truss. David Crossley

"I am advised that the disruption to transmission that occurred the weekend before last related to a problem with the transmitter's uninterrupted power supply, whereas the most recent problem is expected to relate to possible damage from the storm,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Technicians are working on fixing the issue, but haven't been able to advise when broadcasts will resume.

"WIN Television is the owner of the Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay broadcast sites and any faults in transmissions should be reported to them immediately by phoning WIN on 5409 4799 for advice, or if it is a single channel, they should contact that station.

"If the problem is limited to one property, the resident should consult an antenna installer to check their equipment, and if that does not resolve the issue they can lodge a complaint with the Australian Communications and Media Authority by telephoning 1300 850 115.”

Advice from an Australian Communication and Media Authority spokesman:

"We've contacted the broadcasters responsible for the maintenance of the site.

"Both Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove broadcast sites are off at the moment due to technical problems, most likely caused by adverse weather conditions in the area.

"WIN engineers are on site trying to fix the problem. However, at this stage, we could not get an estimate on when the sites will be back to operation.”