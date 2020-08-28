‘No truth’ to COVID tracing rumours in Gympie

Rumours linking a COVID-19 case to Gympie Hospital have been shut down by Queensland Health. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

QUEENSLAND Health says there is “absolutely no truth” to rumours of a COVID-19 case linked to the Gympie Hospital.

A Qld Health spokeswoman shut down rumours that there was any contact tracing occurring at Gympie Hospital in relation to a suspected COVID-19 case.

“It is incorrect, there is no basis for contact tracing at Gympie,” the spokeswoman said.

It is unclear where the rumour originated.

The spokeswoman advised all residents to keep practising social distancing and safe hygiene, and self-isolate if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service revealed earlier this week that seven nurses deployed to Victoria to assist with coronavirus testing clinics had returned healthy and virus-free after completing mandatory quarantine.