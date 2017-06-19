FREE COFFEE: 'No tricks, no pranks - our shout!'

IT'S Barista's Shout Day and one Gympie store is playing the game with free coffee today.

Tha's right Donut King, in Gympie Central, is giving away a free small Royal bean coffee to anyone who heads there today, brewed by their expert baristas.

Donut King Gympie's franchise partner, Angelo Romeo said Barista's Shout Day is to give a big thank you to their customers and to call on new customers to try the brand's exclusively brewed Royal Bean coffee blend.

"Whether you need a little Monday motivation or a quick caffeine fix, we invite all of our customers to head to our store and grab a free, freshly-brewed cup of coffee - no tricks, no pranks, our shout!

"We believe there's no better way to start off a cold winter's week than with a hot, steaming cup of coffee on the house," Angelo said.

Donut King at Grand Central is offering its annual Barista's Shout Day, where you can pick up a free small coffee. Donut King

Donut King is known for their delicious donuts, but on Barista's Shout Day, the spotlight falls on their perfect companion; barista-made espresso coffee.

The beautiful brew is made from a unique blend of Royal Beans coffee beans roasted right here in Australia, and has been crafted to pair perfectly with Donut King's famous donuts.

"Our baristas have perfected their pours and are ready to serve our customers a freshly ground, free coffee on Barista's Shout Day. It is their way of celebrating our loyal customers and our delicious coffee," Angelo said.

"Whether you're sitting down to indulge in a decadent Royal Range donut, or grabbing a quick fix of Donut Fries on-the-go, be sure to get your free cup of coffee. We're pretty confident blue Monday will look a whole lot rosier!"