No trains at the Gympie North Station this weekend

UNRELIABLE: Tarmara Allen and John Mackaway with Xavier, Paige and Bentley Mackaway rely on the train service between Gympie and Caboolture. They are pictured at Gympie North Railway Station last year.

THERE will be no trains between Gympie and Brisbane this weekend, as track reconditioning, maintenance and Cross River Rail survey works, inspections and cable testing are carried out.

Queensland Rail said today timetabled buses would replace trains from the first train on Saturday, February 1, to the last train on Sunday, February 2, at Bowen Hills to Doomben, Airport, Shorncliffe, Kippa-Ring and Gympie North.

These services will have a published timetable available online and at bus stops, will give customers the ability to journey plan, and will run at a higher frequency, QR said.

Works involve track reconditioning at Wooloowin, ballast replacement works at Burpengary, track resurfacing from Zillmere to Bald Hills, station upgrade works at Boondall, Strathpine, Dakabin and Morayfield and general track maintenance across the closure.

Cross River Rail will also be undertaking survey works, inspections and cable testing between Bowen Hills and Shorncliffe stations.

There is also a timetabled railbus trial during the closure. Timetables are available online and at bus stops.

Anyone wanting to plan their journey should visit translink.com.au or call 13 12 30.