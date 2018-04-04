No train yet, but Rattler's timetable is here

A PROPOSED schedule has been set for the Rattler's return, with two full trips to Amamoor per day.

The service is expected to restart on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Passengers will be able to steam into the Mary Valley from Gympie at 9.30am and 1.30pm and those in the Valley who want to head into the city can climb on board at 11am and 3pm.

The Rattler will also make a 30-minute stopover at Dagun in the afternoon where passengers can explore the station markets and indulge in some cheese and wine tasting.

A return trip to Amamoor will take two and a half hours - three with the Dagun stopover. It is a remarkably different schedule from when it closed when it had one six-hour day trip to Imbil on Wednesday and Sunday and two return trips to Amamoor on Saturday (with stops at Dagun).