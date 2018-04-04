Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A proposed timetable has been set for the Rattler's passenger service.
A proposed timetable has been set for the Rattler's passenger service. John McCutcheon
Council News

No train yet, but Rattler's timetable is here

scott kovacevic
by
4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A PROPOSED schedule has been set for the Rattler's return, with two full trips to Amamoor per day.

The service is expected to restart on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Passengers will be able to steam into the Mary Valley from Gympie at 9.30am and 1.30pm and those in the Valley who want to head into the city can climb on board at 11am and 3pm.

The Rattler will also make a 30-minute stopover at Dagun in the afternoon where passengers can explore the station markets and indulge in some cheese and wine tasting.

A return trip to Amamoor will take two and a half hours - three with the Dagun stopover. It is a remarkably different schedule from when it closed when it had one six-hour day trip to Imbil on Wednesday and Sunday and two return trips to Amamoor on Saturday (with stops at Dagun).

gympie council gympie regional council mary valley mary valley rattler valley rattler
Gympie Times
Glitch wipes CommBank loans, credit history

Glitch wipes CommBank loans, credit history

Technology ONE of Australia’s big banks has appeared to wipe the credit card and loan balances of its customers in an unprecedented widespread outage.

  • 4th Apr 2018 10:28 AM
The foods you should never eat

The foods you should never eat

Health There are some foods that are so bad, we shouldn't eat them at all

  • 4th Apr 2018 9:15 AM
Damning Townsville audit prompts GRC transparency review

Damning Townsville audit prompts GRC transparency review

Council News Council to review Right to Information, Privacy act compliance.

Heavy metals threat to Sandy Strait hidden by miscalculation

Heavy metals threat to Sandy Strait hidden by miscalculation

News Misunderstanding of water flow could hide pollution threat

Local Partners