No traffic on historic Gympie region bridge until Christmas

A crane removes a pile from pier 8 on the historic and stunning bridge.

REHABILITATION of the Dickabram Bridge on Miva Rd will restart next week.

Transport and Main Roads (TMR) district director Hendrik Roux said the works involved replacing some of the aged timber girders, decking, piles and other structural elements.

"The works will ensure the bridge remains structurally trafficable,” Mr Roux said.

"Due to its age and design, coupled with the complexity of the required rehabilitation works, the project cannot be completed without full closures.

"At this stage, the bridge will be closed from midday on Monday 29 April to mid-December this year, weather permitting.

"Pedestrian access will remain for most of this period.

"There may be short closures of the pedestrian walkway later in the year, but these should be limited to one day and will be scheduled during quieter times, if possible, to minimise impacts.

"We thank the local community for its patience and understanding while we work to preserve an important part of Queensland's history and maintain this vital road link.”

Mr Roux said several crews would continue to operate on the bridge, where practical, to accelerate the works.

"Motorists will need to use an alternative route throughout the closure and allow extra travel time for their journey,” he said.

The rehabilitation program is expected to extend into 2020.

For further information, contact TMR on 1300 728 390 during business hours or email

bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.