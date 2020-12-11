Menu
Fire crews have been working alongside the Butchulla people to fight the blaze on Fraser Island.
News

No threat to property, but fires continue to burn on island

Carlie Walker
10th Dec 2020 7:00 PM
BUSHFIRES continue to burn on Fraser Island, with those who remain in the area warned to stay informed.

Fire crews continue to manage the fire and patrol the fireground in numerous locations across the island, in conjunction with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation.

Ground crews are being supported by aircraft where required.

People on the island and in adjacent mainland areas may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Travel to the island remains restricted to local residents, essential service providers and emergency services only.

fcfire fraser coast fraser island property
Fraser Coast Chronicle

