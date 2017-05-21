No threat at all to cars or campers on Inskip

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A COUPLE of times each year there are very high tides and this causes a very large amount of water to pass between Fraser Island and Inskip Point.

The water rushes out across the Wide Bay bar.

If the bar changes substantially and this interferes with the water flow, eddies can occur which erode the northern face of Inskip Point and create eddies that cause the shoreline to collapse.

Someone has incorrectly labelled these erosion areas as "sink holes".

When the high tides stop the sand moves back and trees grow again.

There are several points to consider.

Erosion takes place over several hours or days.

Jenny and Dieter Gass from Latrobe Valley, Victoria had been holidaying for three weeks in their caravan before the sinkhole ruined everything. Greg Miller

There is no threat whatsover to vehicles driving, unless they choose to drive into the large hole developing.

The hole does not appear in the middle of land but is always an extension of the ocean inland.

At a couple of times a year on a frequency of about once every 10 years there will be some erosion at some place on the northern face of Inskip.

Normally the campers have plenty of time and warning to move away.

The problem will only affect people within about 20m of the front tree line.

Even then it requires a very unusual set of circumstances for there to be any danger to property.

In over 70 years of thousands camping on Inskip, there have been no injuries from this erosion process and the damage to property seems limited to one instance of a caravan/camper being destroyed when there were high tides, a change in the Wide Bay bar and a crowd of campers and the erosion happened at night time.

Thousands of families have enjoyed the great experience of beach camping.

Restricting camping by restricting the number of campers or camping areas is not a reasonable response to the very small risk.

During the couple of nights each year there is a high risk and lots of campers perhaps the government could use some of the fees that they get to send a ranger down to have a look.

The area and numbers of campers should be expanded on Inskip and, now that Rainbow Shores Stage 2, is dead, there is a lot more beach area available for camping.

Beach camping is one of the remarkable tourist attractions we have and Rainbow Beach and the area would benefit from its expansion.

Reg Lawler,

Dagun.