No sympathy for local 'peasants' in grand council designs

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

APATHY FOR THE PEASANTS?

AFTER receiving rate notices which showed rises of 10 per cent in some instances, residents must surely be wary of promises made by the mayor and his CEO.

It seems that some council members are completely unsympathetic towards the peasants who provide them with a more lucrative lifestyle, their salaries are unaffected by drought, flood, and fire.

This apathy is apparent in federal, state and local government. I find it disgusting that supermarkets have contributed more to the drought appeal than the Federal Government, thanks to the general public.

Smithfield Street LEEROY TODD

To get back to local issues, the bourgeois who patronise La Rue de Smithfield - which we are told cost us $3 million+ - only a few metres long must see the passing peasants who helped finance it.

Imagine La Rue de Marie which is several times longer costing the same amount. We rate payers are living in the real world. The blowout could be astronomical.

Smithfield street upgrade in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

And after this comes La Palais de, a multi million dollar project to replace the existing library. This venture appears to be an attempt to surpass the Port Macquarie Glass House which brought an end to the CEO's previous employment.

Artists impression of what the upgraded Upper Mary St will look like.

All this in addition to the council's determination to re-establish the Rattler which has fallen into a state of disrepair. I urge ratepayers to save up for a new bridge over Deep Creek as this will only cost a couple of million, won't it?

We may end up homeless but think of how visitors to our town will stand in awe at the achievements of our council.

G O Johns,

Calico Creek

Scrap 'anti-farming' laws

LABOR must scrap anti-farming laws if serious about supporting drought-affected Queensland.

Let me be very clear: the Liberal National Party will always support extra measures to support our drought-affected farmers.

We will also continue to call out politically opportunistic window dressing and insincerity from the Labor Government when it masquerades its support for drought-affected farmers.

The Palaszczuk Labor Government's anti-farmer laws are directly affecting Queensland farmers' ability to feed their livestock during drought-induced feed shortages.

Labor's laws are unworkable when it comes to managing mulga as fodder through the drought.

The situation is only set to get worse if the drought continues.

These laws have the potential to create real animal welfare issues on properties, yet this government is happy to sit by and let farmers and livestock suffer.

These are real people with real emotions who have their backs to the wall. It's devastating that Labor is willing to exploit the divide between the city and country with these laws in order to snare extra votes in inner-city Brisbane.

That's why in Parliament the Liberal National Party is moving to scrap these anti-farmer laws and return the balance to support our farmers as they continue to battle drought.

Both recently-appointed drought commissioners Mark O'Brien and Vaughan Johnson have been highly critical of the Labor Government's anti-farmer vegetation management laws.

Given that they both quite rightly believe that Labor's laws are unfairly hurting farmers in Queensland, it will be interesting to see if Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk listens to the very people she appointed to advise the government on issues contributing to the drought's impact on farmers.

Dale Last,

LNP Shadow Natural Resources Minister

LNP is scaremongering

THE Palaszczuk Government fully supports the right of farmers to harvest mulga on their properties to feed stock in times of drought.

The scare-mongering by the LNP about our sustainable vegetation management legislation is causing unnecessary angst to the very communities it claims to represent.

Landholders can still harvest mulga under an acceptable development code.

Let me reiterate - fodder harvesting is still self-assessable, as it was before our legislation passed the house. It is still free to notify to harvest under the code, online, or by hard copy form.

Modest changes to the fodder harvesting code were designed to ensure harvesting is sustainable.

Under the LNP's code, graziers could harvest up to 50 per cent of the regulated mulga on their property in a 10-year period. We have not changed this.

It is time the LNP acknowledged the facts and stopped the misinformation.

Dr Anthony Lynham,

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy

Gunfire pollution true

IF I was a shooter of lead bullets I would insist on a washing machine at the gun club where I would wash my clothes. No way would I use the family washing machine. I would want a hot shower at the gun club to thoroughly remove all lead dust from my hair and body. What facilities exist at local gun clubs?

Last week Ron Owen suggested that gunfire lead pollution claims were bogus.

The US military has ordered its 700 military shooting ranges be cleared up of all its lead. The San Francisco Council has spent $29 million Australian in clearing up lead pollution on just one gun club. The Australian Victorian Government has started clearing up at least three gun clubs of lead and PAH. The trend is to clear up lead pollution. The trend is not to pollute.

I do not want my ratepayer's dollars contributing to the loudest, most toxic to human healthy recreation pursuit on the planet.

If I played back gunfire decibels I receive on my doorstep four days a week, 15 hours per weekend, into the council building for the 35 hours a week I receive hearing abuse, council staff would duck for cover, ring 000, go home claiming hearing loss, mental stress and anxiety, and not return to work until gunfire noise ceased.

In contrast, council for the last 26 years renews the gun club leases to renew the decibel noise pollution, mental stress and anxiety of its constituents that it is supposed to be looking after.

If I made just a fraction of the 175 decibel gunfire noise four days a week at my rental property, I would be homeless within two weeks. In contrast, council keeps renewing the 175 decibels noise pollution, hearing loss, mental anxiety and stress for its constituents for the last 26 years.

So why does council for the last 26 years give such favourable treatment to two gun clubs in Gympie on housing land that in the real world violate every lease conditions? Furthermore, there is not one documented ratepayer benefit form Gympie gun club.

It's time for a please explain from council.

Alan Goddard,

Veteran