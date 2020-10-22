‘No surprises’ in what Gympie CEO plans to fix
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
HOW refreshing to read the comments by Gympie Regional Council CEO, Shane Gray, regarding the imminent 100 Day Report to councillors.
Among the major areas of review are the “ … the region’s road network; Council’s procurement, contracting and tendering processes; its internal culture and its financial management.”
There are no surprises in that list — all have been prominently contentious issues in recent years.
Mr Gray stated that the Council had made it clear on his appointment that it wanted to deliver “ … a financially sound and sustainable organisation that is transparent, open and committed to providing value for money to its residents and visitors.”
That is “a consummation devoutly to be wished”.
Ratepayers will be cheered by the prospect of its being achieved.
Merv Welch, The Palms.