Letter writer Merv Welch says the impending 100 Day Report to Gympie’s councillors by CEO Shane Gray will be welcomed far and wide.
‘No surprises’ in what Gympie CEO plans to fix

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 12:02 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

HOW refreshing to read the comments by Gympie Regional Council CEO, Shane Gray, regarding the imminent 100 Day Report to councillors.

Among the major areas of review are the “ … the region’s road network; Council’s procurement, contracting and tendering processes; its internal culture and its financial management.”

There are no surprises in that list — all have been prominently contentious issues in recent years.

Mr Welch says there are no surprises on the list, which contains many contentious issues that played key roles in the outcome of the March election.
Mr Gray stated that the Council had made it clear on his appointment that it wanted to deliver “ … a financially sound and sustainable organisation that is transparent, open and committed to providing value for money to its residents and visitors.”

That is “a consummation devoutly to be wished”.

Ratepayers will be cheered by the prospect of its being achieved.

Merv Welch, The Palms.

Gympie Times

