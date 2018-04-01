No Sunday dinner for Tin Can Bay rescue crew

RUN AGROUND: Tin Can Bay Coast Guard rescuers are thankful they have only had to work in sheltered waters this weekend, because worse things happen at sea (as one skipper found out when he became incapacitated in the wild weather and his yacht pushed aground near Bundaberg).

TIN Can Bay Coast Guard volunteers hope they are on their last job of the day, heading to the aid of a 5m fishing boat, stricken with engine trouble in the Great Sandy Strait, near the Big Mick navigation mark.

But it could have been worse, as was shown by the fate of the yacht, pictured, which ran aground in rough seas near Bundaberg.

The Tin Can Bay volunteers say they are grateful that the Wide Bay Bar, between them and the open ocean, is far too dangerous and threatening for anyone to try it.

Otherwise they would have to consider trying it themselves, to try to perform a rescue.

The volunteers have had a day of inside rescues in relatively calm water, mostly of people who apparently do not take their craft out often enough to keep their fuel systems functioning properly.

"They may not have started their engines for some time and they have bad fuel or impurities which cause blockages,” a spokesman said.

And with the weather the way it is, they may expect more of the same as people head out to fish in between rainy periods.

This is not all bad, they say, because it means people are not in mortal danger attempting the Wide Bay Bar, which is too rough for anyone at the moment they say.

And those conditions seem likely to continue, according to official and unofficial sources.

THE experts might not always agree, but one of the statistically most-likely-to-be-accurate weather forecasting methods is said to be able to be summed up in a few words: simply predict that tomorrow's weather will be similar to today's.

It is a forecast which may not always be right, but even experts concede it is sometimes more accurate than other forecasting methods.

But this week, everyone is in agreement, it seems.

Monday will be very much like Sunday which we now know was very much like Saturday.

And this time, the experts agree.

The big consistent pattern is those easterly and south-easterly winds between about 15 to 25km/h.

That was Sunday. Monday is predicted to have winds east to south-easterly at 15 to 20km/h,

Tuesday is the same but with 15 to 25km/h winds, as is the forecast for Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures of 18C to 21C, 17C to 21C or 17C to 20C are the future as forecast for this week, with daytime maximums of high 20s on Monday and mid to high 20s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ex-tropical cyclone Iris seems unpredictable, with a general expectation that it will move slowly our way at least until well into Monday.

Chances of showers vary from slight to medium