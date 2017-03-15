31°
No sting in this Gympie gardening tale

Raelene Kross, Gympie Municpal Horticulture Society | 15th Mar 2017 4:36 PM
ON THE MOVE: Robyn Bowman shifted her native bee hive 85cm a night for five weeks to give it morning sun and afternoon shade.
ON THE MOVE: Robyn Bowman shifted her native bee hive 85cm a night for five weeks to give it morning sun and afternoon shade.

WHAT: Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society March meeting

WHERE: Kim Springhall's garden, Shadbolt Rd, Cedar Pocket

WHEN: 2pm, Saturday, March 18

ROBYN Bowman has been working tirelessly behind the scenes for Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society for many years.

With the society's 70th year well underway, Robyn is making sure the necessary paperwork is done (like invitations, getting quotes, etc) prior to the November celebrations at the Gympie Civic Centre.

She has been researching the society's history in 10-year segments which will be displayed in the Gympie Library later this year.

Surprisingly, Robyn, who is the society's secretary, still finds time to enjoy her garden where she has hundreds of bees buzzing around the deck.

They are enjoying Robyn's plants that flower all year round - salvias, nemesia, allysum, cosmos, basil, gaura, zinneas, verbascum chaixii and pandorea jasminoides.

Salvias in Robyn Bowman&#39;s cottage garden.
Salvias in Robyn Bowman's cottage garden.

Robyn says she treats the bees as pets.

"I enjoy watching them and their funny little habits every day,” she said.

Robyn recently relocated her stingless native bee hive to deep shade as she was worried about the bees in the heat.

"Now I found out that wasn't the right thing to do,” she said.

"The hive (uninsulated) needs to be situated somewhere in my garden where they will get morning sun otherwise they won't come out.

"They are now situated near the deck. It is much better - they get morning sun until 10am. The bees love it, they are very happy.

Robyn said moving the hive was a bit tricky.

"You can only move them at night time once they have gone to bed,” she said.

"This took me approximately five weeks because I moved them about 85cm every night.

"If the hive is moved over three feet the bees will fly back to their original site therefore not find the hive and most likely die.

"On the other hand if you move them over three miles the bees will not recognise any of the surroundings and therefore will learn their new location.”

Robyn became interested in native bees in February 2013 when Gympie apiarist Athol Craig guest speaker at a meeting of the horticultural society held in Kim Springhall's garden.

Four years, later Kim is doing the society a favour by allowing members to return to her beautiful garden in Shadbolt Rd, Cedar Pocket, for its meeting this Saturday (March 18) at 2pm.

Wendy Skelton will be talking on the topic of Geraniums for Craft and Cooking.

There'll be samples of rose geranium jelly, scones and fresh cream available for those who are willing to try something different.

Don't forget to bring a hat, chair, mug/cup and a plate to share with others.

For more information contact president Henry Kross 5486 7242.

If you want to learn more about bees why not look on www.mrccc.org.au (Mary River Catchment Co-oindinating Committee).

