Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.
Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.
No simple fix: Specialist team brought in for indoor pool

Shelley Strachan
by
8th Aug 2019 3:04 PM
A TEAM of specialist engineers and builders are working towards rectifying issues with the ceiling of Gympie's Aquatic and Recreation Centre this week.

The centre is expected to re-open in three weeks after it was discovered aluminium strips, encasing panelling on the ceiling of the heated 25m indoor pool, had become loose.

The acoustic panelling also secures large drums which hang from the ceiling to disperse light.

It is the first time these panels have been used in this way.

Gympie Regional Council confirmed yesterday the issue with the 25m pool was purely aesthetic and due to the nature of the fix, the entire ceiling of the indoor pool needs to be replaced.

This is not a simple fix,” Gympie Regional Council's Corporate and Community Services director Pauline Gordon said.

"The overarching priority in this situation is the safety and usability of the facility for patrons and staff.

"Specialist engineers and builders are working towards rectifying this as soon as possible but it is important we take the time necessary to make sure this does not happen again.

"We hope to have the centre back operating by the end of the month,” she said.

