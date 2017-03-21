No sex please - we're stuck in the 80s

STAY SAFE PEOPLE: The Safe Your Sex Program was established in a partnership between Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN and Community Action Youth Service with the purpose to educate, test and treat young people around STI's such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

SEXUAL health is still a taboo subject amongst youth and young adults in the Gympie region.

Community Action Youth Service Sexual Health youth worker Georgie Manthey is taking a stand to bring this important topic to light.

Ms Manthey offers young people in Gympie and surrounding areas such as Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and the Mary Valley the opportunity to explore the topic of sexual health in a youth-friendly, chilled, safe environment where no question is too out there and young people can learn more about this important part of their health.

The Safe Your Sex Program was established in a partnership between Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN and Community Action Youth Service with the purpose to educate, test and treat young people around STI's such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

The program will also discuss minimising the risk of STIs and unplanned pregnancy amongst young people in the Gympie Cooloola region.

Statistics collected through Community Action Youth Service show that the majority of young people would have 'not seen anyone' regarding their sexual health if it wasn't for the Safe Your Sex Program.

Ms Manthey is asking the region's youth to take part in changing the culture into one where young people can speak about their sexual health to professionals and family and close friends without feeling ashamed or judged.

If you know someone: a daughter, son, niece, nephew, grandson, or granddaughter who is either sexually active or would benefit from education around this topic please contact Ms Manthey from CAYS.

Please note this program is for Australian residents who hold a Medicare card.

This program can be accessed by youth and young adults aged 16-25 years old, however under 16s can access the program with permission from a parent or guardian. This service is completely confidential.

What a Sexual Health Screening looks like:

Book an appointment with Ms Manthey by calling on 0403 098 088 or drop into Community Action Youth Service at 24 Lawrence St on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Chat with a worker about STI's, contraception, concerns etc.

Provide a urine sample.

Wait for your results. They will be sent via text or you will receive a phone call within 2 weeks of your screening.

Follow-up and treatment if applicable.