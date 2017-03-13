34°
No room for the homeless

Rowan Schindler
| 13th Mar 2017 9:20 AM
SLEEPING ROUGH: Homelessness is rising due to housing affordability.
SLEEPING ROUGH: Homelessness is rising due to housing affordability. Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

AUSTRALIA'S homelessness is a growing concern, rising alongside social problems such as depression, unemployment, and fuelled by the housing affordability crisis.

Roughly 20,000 people are homeless in Queensland, around 50 out of every 10,000.

Around 2.2 million Australian's find themselves living in poverty and at risk of being homeless, a figure likely to swell with the housing affordability crisis and growing income inequality.

Experts said the case of 71-year-old Lyn is a prime example of the majority of homeless people in our society, she is indicative of a broader problem which is hidden from public view.

Lyn fled her home following years of abuse and began to fear for her safety.

University of the Sunshine Coast's Associate Professor of social work Dr Philip Crane said most people have the wrong impression when it comes to homelessness.

"One of the things which is interesting is often people think it's just what we see down in front of the train station, sleeping out in the street, or anything like that.

"So much homelessness isn't like that - A 71-year-old is actually the face of the real homelessness.

Prof Crane said the causes of homelessness are varying, with domestic violence, unemployment and education all contributing factors.

"This woman had a fear of not being safe, which has driven her to be homeless.

"Older people are becoming a major part of this - violence and fear is a major driving factor is putting the elderly into these vulnerable situations.

"The question is, how do we support people at risk of that homelessness?”

He said crisis accommodation is a much needed investment which helps people recover from their situation and put them in a safe environment to rebuild their lives.

"The example of her being in her car is a common aspect of homelessness.

"We tend to have a insufficiency about our programs and services.”

Prof Crane said the approach to addressing homelessness relies heavily on the private market to aid the housing crisis.

"There's still a bit of an assumption the private rental market will accommodate these needs.

"The problem is, the private market is too expensive.

"Housing affordability won't actually fix things, it won't do much to assist in fighting homelessness.”

Prof Crane said most housing and services for homelessness comes through state governments and urges more funding to be spent on addressing the growing gap in wealth inequality.

"We need better community housing policies, we need significant government funding solutions to fill this big gap between those who can afford to rent and those people who are becoming more and more vulnerable.

"There are some good services around, the commonwealth has a good interest in homelessness policy, but needs to commit to funding over the next 12 months.

"While a lot of funding comes through state, it needs to be supported by federal government.”

THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS: Lynette has found herself homeless for the first time in her life. Pictured with her best friend Benji.
THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS: Lynette has found herself homeless for the first time in her life. Pictured with her best friend Benji.

Community Action Gympie chief executive officer Judy Brauer said Gympie lacks crisis accommodation, a key platform for those looking to stabilise their lives.

"We don't have a permanent solution for homeless people in Gympie - we don't have a crisis centre or anything like that.

"As the nights get cooler we do see more people come our way.”

She said the solution relies on a site where people can be accommodated to provide a platform to rebuild.

"The only thing we can immediately do is help them out with swags.

"Ideally we want to see a building or something more permanent.”

Ms Brauer said people who find themselves homeless need to go through an extensive and often daunting process of bureaucratic hurdles.

"If they are wanting housing, particularly community housing, you need to get onto the social housing waiting list,” Ms Brauer said.

"It is quite a cumbersome process and quite extensive.”

She said the process is made even more difficult because many people who are homeless are not well equipped to tackle to challenges due to illiteracy or mental health issues.

"Rent Connect come to our office twice a month, first and third Thursday once a month.

"Generally when people need housing, we will book them into that process and help along the way.”

University of the Sunshine Coast lecturer of Social Work Dr Jane Thomson said the challenges homeless people face are often like revolving doors.

"In rural places like Gympie it is really severe, it is really tough for someone like that.

"It is like a revolving door, someone will say go here, but it's like they are getting these referrals but there's very rarely an outcome.”

She said investment in resources is what is needed, with the demand for houses vastly outstripping supply when it comes to affordable accommodation.

"If she gets herself on the housing list, she can get a good outcome but it is a long waiting list.

"With the revolving door, there doesn't seem to be many options other than relying on the generosity of the public.”

When it comes to homelessness, many people experiencing it are often involved in legal case which confuse and compound problems.

"Legal services may not have the capacity to fit her into their high priority list.

"Legal aid prioritise high profile cases like murder and so on, so they may overlook someone with such an acute case.

"Services are already stretched dealing with some major problems.”

Dr Thomson stressed the difficulty of negotiating the public system.

"For example, if you had a family with the parents with an ice addiction, but they had children, the system prioritises them because of the children.

"She needs someone to work with her to find out what she needs, and help her get there.

"It's a situation of too little resources being invested.

"You can just imagine how devastated she must feel on all these different levels.”

No room for the homeless

No room for the homeless

Gympie region lacks crisis housing to accommodate homeless population

