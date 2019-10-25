Menu
A Gympie mum has been left ‘baffled’ by pool manager’s Belgravia Leisure’s non-response to her emails after her son was hurt on the water slide.
News

No response from Gympie pool after boy left covered in blood

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
25th Oct 2019 5:47 PM
A GYMPIE mother says she is “baffled’ by the silence of Gympie aquatic centre managers Belgravia Leisure after her son cut his head open on a water slide at the park.

The woman, who asked for her name to be withheld, says the nine-year-old injured himself earlier this month when he hit his head on a metal bar on the slide.

It slashed open his scalp, leaving left him “covered in blood” and needing a trip to hospital for stitches.

Nine-year-old boy cuts head open on water slide at Gympie's pool.
She says the bar was supposed to be covered by a pool noodle.

But Belgravia’s inability to respond to calls, emails or a social media post after the injury has her “perplexed”.

‘“There’s literally been no response,” she says.

“I’ve given them several chances.

“Most businesses have processes in place to follow up on any incident,” she says, and going to the media was “the last thing I wanted to do.

“I’ve actually had the back of my ankle hit by a trolley … and I’ve had the manager of Woolworths call to check on me.

“How is it possible that he’s been taken away (to hospital) … and upper management has not responded to calls or emails?”

The water slide at the Gympie pool.
She says her email to the centre’s owners, Gympie Regional Council, directed her to Belgravia — but only radio silence has followed.

Belgravia is engaged by the council to run the pool.

And the problem was not with staff at the pool. who were swift to help and advise her the boy had not done anything outside the nor when he hit his head.

“The staff were amazing,” she says.

“I don’t want to put anything on them.”

A spokeswoman for Belgravia said they would have a response to the woman’s concerns Monday.

Gympie Times

