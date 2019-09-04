‘No respect’: Council to slash RSL’s memorial

Caloundra RSL have been told by Council they will be removing 7.5m of their memorial garden from their fence line to make way for a four-lane road, bike path and footpath. Pictured, Catherine Stamp, George Harris and Heather Christie. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Caloundra RSL have been told by Council they will be removing 7.5m of their memorial garden from their fence line to make way for a four-lane road, bike path and footpath. Pictured, Catherine Stamp, George Harris and Heather Christie. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A DECADE of hard work establishing the Caloundra RSL memorial garden will soon be all for nothing.

The Bob McInnes Memorial Garden was renamed earlier this year in honour of the late veteran and RSL sub-branch club president.

It is home to many monuments including the restored RAAS Iroquois "Huey" helicopter AS-1022 and was soon to be home to a memorial for indigenous soldiers.

Reader poll Is this move disrespectful to veterans and Indigenous soldiers? Yes, the RSL worked long and hard for that garden

Yes, build the pathway elsewhere

No, the pathway has to run through there. They can move the memorial Vote View Results

But that all hangs in the balance of a Sunshine Coast Council decision to cut the main memorial garden by about one third to make way for a four-lane road, bike lane and footpath.

RSL secretary Heather Christie said the council planned to take 7.5m from their fence line on Third Avenue for the project, hoped to alleviate congestion on the Caloundra Rd and Nicklin Way roundabout.

"They said they had eight options, and they've chosen the one where they're destroying a memorial," Ms Christie said.

"It makes me disappointed that they don't respect what we've done for our departed and living veterans."

RSL sub-branch president George Harris said the flag pole, grey masonry walls, six manicured garden beds and trees would be removed.

"It's a lack of respect for what it is - a memorial garden," he said.

Sub-branch committee member Cathy Stamp said the council didn't recognise what the garden meant to them.

"I won't let them take it, even if I have to chain myself to a tree," Mrs Stamp said.

Caloundra RSL have been told by Council they will be removing 7.5m of their memorial garden from their fence line to make way for a four-lane road, bike path and footpath. Pictured, Catherine Stamp, George Harris and Heather Christie. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Ms Christie said their plans to establish more pavillions, gardens and memorials would have to be put on hold until the council provided them a timeframe for the project.

"If they don't give us a deadline as to when it's going to happen we're still going to add to our garden, so we're putting money into something that's going to be stolen off us, destroyed on us, so virtually we have to put the brakes on, and how long is that going to take?" Ms Christie said.

She said the resuming of the land was not only harmful to the garden, but Anzac Day and similar ceremonies might have to be cancelled.

She said they were in the process of forming a "Save the Bob McInnes Memorial Garden" committee.

Mr Harris had no doubt the 1400 sub branch members would be on their side.

"The biggest thing is that Bob had a huge part to play from the very beginning and Judy (his wife) felt so privileged when we changed the name that she felt comfortable to lay his ashes here."

Sunshine Coast Council was approached for comment yesterday but did not respond by deadline.

Groundsman Phillip Moore, a veteran himself, has been the caretaker of the gardens for the past four years.

He spends up to 15 hours, four days a week maintaining the carefully manicured garden in its current form.

He said he was "guttered" to hear of the council's plans.

"As I'm retired, it's all I've got to do," Mr Moore said. "I spend a lot of time here and every time I do, I reflect on what it means."