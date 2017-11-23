Menu
NO RESERVES: Hundreds of car bargains up for grabs

Francesca Mcmackin
by

CAR lovers and bargain hunters are set to descend on one of the Sunshine Coast's biggest auction events, as Clayton's Towing open the gates to their depot yard.

Impounded and abandoned vehicles are going with no reserve prices, offering plenty of opportunities for a bargain at the Claytons Towing yard at Bli Bli Rd, Nambour on December 9.

Vehicles at Claytons Towing auctions generally go for between $50 to $1000, with the odd motorbike or scooter among the cars on offer.

Most of the vehicles will need repairs or will be most useful for parts - many coming without keys - but the occasional gem can be driven out of the yard.

The company is offering to tow the vehicles from the site to any location between Caloundra and Noosa at a discounted rate of $70.

The gates open at 8am for inspections, before the auction starts at 9am.

Visit the Clayton's Towing website for more information and updates, including photos of some of the vehicles on offer as the date approaches.

Topics:  auction car auction claytons towing

The Sunshine Coast Daily
