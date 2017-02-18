37°
News

No privacy concern with council waste water app

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | 18th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Trista Blake with the new sewerage app from the Gympie Regional Council.
Trista Blake with the new sewerage app from the Gympie Regional Council. Donna Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIRSTLY, I would like to address the misleading assertions in The Gympie Times article "Council app brings privacy concerns" published on Saturday, February 11, in particular comments in relation to Mr Lorenson's concern regarding his clients' data.

CLICK HERE: New council app brings privacy concerns

CLICK HERE: $25 council app levy - where will it all end?

I can assure your readers and Mr Lorenson that OMA App Pty Ltd holds protection of an individual and council data at the highest level as required by council and the Queensland Government.

In order to provide software as a service in Queensland, a company must first meet the stringent requirements of government information technology and consulting contract.

 

Shane Weedon, Peter Lorensen. Glenn Doherty, Mark Keogh, Chase Lorensen were not happy about the app.
Shane Weedon, Peter Lorensen. Glenn Doherty, Mark Keogh, Chase Lorensen were not happy about the app. Jacob Carson

OMA App submitted to this rigid accreditation process, which included proof of certification from Amazon Web hosting service and was granted QITC accreditation number Q-6182. It can be viewed on the State Government's Q-Asure website.

AWS are an international company with data centres located in Sydney that also host data for CISRO and major Australian Health funds to name a few.

Their business, as is ours, is dependent on the highest level of data privacy and security, this coupled with the most diligent procurement contract process employed by Gympie Regional Council in the awarding of the SaaS contract for OMA App dismisses Mr Lorenson's claims as totally unfounded and deliberately alarmist to his customers and the wider community.

OMA App was developed to provide the highest level of transparency to the waste water industry, in order to benefit system owners, council and the wider community in the areas of cost and safety.

It is facilitating council's ability to address potential heath risks to facility owners, their neighbours and kids swimming in local creeks that could arise from poorly treated effluent entering the environment that is not meeting the safety standards set by the Queensland Government.

It should be noted that if the State Government were to take over the register for waste water facilities throughout Queensland, there would be a far greater cost to home owners.

An example of the cost is the state register for swimming pools and Form 4 lodgements for plumbing work where the plumber or pool safety inspector is required to log on to their website, carry out the data entry and then pay a $38.75 fee per lodgement.

 

Sky Hughes from Gympie Regional council shows new rates APP for your phone.
Sky Hughes from Gympie Regional council shows new rates APP for your phone. Renee Albrecht

If Mr Lorenson used the free OMA App, as the majority of his competitors are now doing, some for almost two years, he would incur no additional costs.

The OMA App not only assists council in the discharge of their obligations under Queensland legislation, it also reduces paper work for the service technician by 75-90%, emails an instant advice to the owners that the service technician has been at their property, including an indicator of the standard of operation of their on-site facility, it provides them with a reminder that their service is coming due so they can budget for the cost of their three-monthly service and provides transparency like never before.

With an estimated annual combined cost of servicing, allowance for maintenance, replacement components and electricity of $850 per annum for a waste water treatment facility, the 2400 residents in GRC area could be spending over $2 million a year to operate their facilities, Mr Lorensen's 1000 clients could be spending over $850,000 per annum to operate their facilities, and a big percentage of these cost may be for little or no benefit, according to the extract.

Extract from Page 13 of the State Government publication for the Review of the Queensland Plumbing and Drainage Legislation 2002.

An on-site sewage treatment plant must protect public health by minimising the risks associated with the treatment of sewage and its ultimate discharge to the environment. On-site sewage facilities that are appropriately designed, sited and maintained can provide satisfactory waste management solutions. However, anecdotal reports suggest that many systems are underperforming and, as a result, pose an increased risk to public and environmental health.

Anecdotal evidence suggests failure rates of between 60 and 80 per cent.

Environmental impacts caused by the discharge of poorly treated sewage may include pollution of groundwater, streams and waterways along with degradation of soil and vegetation.

Apart from the environmental effects caused by poorly or untreated wastewater, failing systems also pose a health risk through direct human contact.

This can not only lead to upset stomachs, but can also lead to more serious conditions caused by bacteria and viruses.

Children are particularly at risk when they play in areas that are polluted by the discharge from poorly serviced or maintained on-site sewerage treatment plants.

Failing on-site sewerage systems can have the following adverse impacts to both the occupants of the property and public in general:

. spread of infectious bacteria, viruses and other organisms in the wastewater;

. cause odours;

. attract pests (mosquitoes, flies and rodents);

. contribute to the pollution of groundwater, streams and waterways;

. cause degradation of soil and vegetation.

The State Governments figures of 65-80% failure rates are sufficiently alarming as to warrant the adoption of innovation and technology to provide transparency. This is long overdue and validates several councils use of OMA App to dramatically improve response times to address potential health risks to the community.

Is this acceptable to the broader community?

An associated article on the Gympie Times website titled Call to arms on council's controversial app, dated February 12, states: "The AWTA representing the manufacturers and service providers of the waste water systems has made representations to the council with some of their concerns being the software supplier having a conflict of interest and with State Government's proposed amendments to the Plumbing Code risking making the app redundant in the near future."

READ MORE: On that associated article HERE

Firstly, OMA App does not service wastewater systems, we develop apps and provide SaaS for the benefit of all stakeholders. There is no conflict of interest.

Secondly, The Australian Wastewater Manufacturers Association circulated a communication to treatment plant manufactures and service technicians advising them not to use the OMA App as they were going to develop an app themselves.

My fellow director of OMA App was approached by the chairman of the AustralianWastewater Treatment Association, Alister Le Plastrier, following council's November 16 wastewater industry information session asking if he would be interested in doing work for them.

The request was politely declined in order to maintain OMA App's independence and focus on good environmental and community health outcomes for on-site waste water facility owners.

It should be noted that in addition to chairing the Australian Wastewater Treatment Association, Alister Le Plastrier is also a director of Taylex Tanks, an associate of Mr Lorenson.

Our offer made to Mr Lorenson in early 2016 to personally provide a presentation on OMA App was sincere and still stands. I am sure his concerns can be addressed and his promoted costs of $80,000 avoided by using the OMA App, as all other service providers now do.

All facility owners and users of OMA App can rest assured that protection of personnel data is strictly in compliance with highest standards required by QITC, Gympie Regional Council or own organisation.

Randall Crisp,

Director Onsite Management App.

Gympie Times

Topics:  app gympie regional council letters to the editor levy waste water

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Jamaica Blue is coming to Gympie

Jamaica Blue is coming to Gympie

Cafe chain Jamaica Blue is keen to welcome you aboard at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

No privacy concern with council waste water app

Trista Blake with the new sewerage app from the Gympie Regional Council.

Letter: Waste water app spokesman hits back at 'misleading claims'

Queensland abortion laws could spark court battles

Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Key committee urges MP caution over supporting changes to law

Mary irrigators move closer to local management

INTO THE FUTURE: Investigation boards for the Bundaberg, Burdekin-Haughton, Lower Mary and Mareeba-Dimbulah irrigation schemes will deliver revised business cases setting out how they may operate under local management.

Gympie region irrigators move closer to local management

Local Partners

YOUR SAY: Is air-con too cool for our schools?

There's clearly big support for more A/C in Gympie schools

Gympie Quota to breakfast for International Women's Day

Mary Ernshaw (right) with the general manager of the Royal Aero Club of WA.

Quota club welcomes inspirational guest speaker.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Big effort by volunteers at little Widgee

MANY HANDS: They're always helping with something out Widgee way. Volunteers braved last weekend's heatwave to help get the showgrounds ready for the April campdraft and, on Wednesday, yet more community-minded folk headed off to Widgee Craft Group to get things under way for the group's morning tea for cancer later this year. Among them were (from left) Judy Houben, Christine Schulz and Lynlie Cross who were snapped working on their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea quilt.

Volunteers get showgrounds into shape for campdraft

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary February 17-19

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Absolute waterfront.. Gold Coast Style, Tin Can Bay price

18 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 5 3 $ 1.95 Mil

This huge waterfront, two storey, luxury mansion is located on the often sought, but rarely found, Esplanade at Tin Can Bay. Beyond the unassuming and...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $129,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable 5 acre block. This great block has power and phone...

BIG SHED FOR THE HANDYMAN

9 Walsh Court, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Modern Hardiplank home. High position. Family friendly area. Full-length front verandah and very private rear verandah, perfect for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER CHARM

32A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located in a central position in Gympie (directly across the road from the Gympie Hospital) and a stones throw to the CBD, schools, ect, is this renovated three...

GRANGE ESTATE - LOT 1

Lot 1 McIntosh Crk Rd - Grange Estate, Mcintosh Creek 4570 ...

Residential Land Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in ... $170,000

Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in this sought-after area on the outskirts of Gympie. Grange Estate Stage 1 is Gympie's newest...

High Position,Views on 2981m2 + SHED

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $363,000

Welcome to this large brick home with 3 living areas, central kitchen, a very large undercover rear verandah, and extra high shedding at the rear of the property...

TRULY EXQUISITE!!!

10 Bond Dve, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 $569,000

Don't judge this home from the outside! The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming entrance with large...

move 2 the country!

204 Birt Road, Long Flat 4570

4 1 3 $379,000

Time to switch from the bright lights to no lights? Then here is a fantastic opportunity to do just that and own your own 34 acres on the southern side of Gympie...

GREAT BLOCK CLOSE TO GYMPIE

590 Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 1 Auction

This well presented 20.94ha (51 acres) Mothar Mountain property situated at 590 Noosa Road (only 8 km from Gympie CBD) has just become available for sale by...

WOOLOOGA AUCTION PROPERTY

Woolooga 4570

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

This well-located farm which offers many options is being sold to finalise an estate. 387 acres on 2 freehold titles. Large areas of Wide Bay Creek flats...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!