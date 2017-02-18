No privacy concern with council waste water app

Trista Blake with the new sewerage app from the Gympie Regional Council.

FIRSTLY, I would like to address the misleading assertions in The Gympie Times article "Council app brings privacy concerns" published on Saturday, February 11, in particular comments in relation to Mr Lorenson's concern regarding his clients' data.

I can assure your readers and Mr Lorenson that OMA App Pty Ltd holds protection of an individual and council data at the highest level as required by council and the Queensland Government.

In order to provide software as a service in Queensland, a company must first meet the stringent requirements of government information technology and consulting contract.

OMA App submitted to this rigid accreditation process, which included proof of certification from Amazon Web hosting service and was granted QITC accreditation number Q-6182. It can be viewed on the State Government's Q-Asure website.

AWS are an international company with data centres located in Sydney that also host data for CISRO and major Australian Health funds to name a few.

Their business, as is ours, is dependent on the highest level of data privacy and security, this coupled with the most diligent procurement contract process employed by Gympie Regional Council in the awarding of the SaaS contract for OMA App dismisses Mr Lorenson's claims as totally unfounded and deliberately alarmist to his customers and the wider community.

OMA App was developed to provide the highest level of transparency to the waste water industry, in order to benefit system owners, council and the wider community in the areas of cost and safety.

It is facilitating council's ability to address potential heath risks to facility owners, their neighbours and kids swimming in local creeks that could arise from poorly treated effluent entering the environment that is not meeting the safety standards set by the Queensland Government.

It should be noted that if the State Government were to take over the register for waste water facilities throughout Queensland, there would be a far greater cost to home owners.

An example of the cost is the state register for swimming pools and Form 4 lodgements for plumbing work where the plumber or pool safety inspector is required to log on to their website, carry out the data entry and then pay a $38.75 fee per lodgement.

If Mr Lorenson used the free OMA App, as the majority of his competitors are now doing, some for almost two years, he would incur no additional costs.

The OMA App not only assists council in the discharge of their obligations under Queensland legislation, it also reduces paper work for the service technician by 75-90%, emails an instant advice to the owners that the service technician has been at their property, including an indicator of the standard of operation of their on-site facility, it provides them with a reminder that their service is coming due so they can budget for the cost of their three-monthly service and provides transparency like never before.

With an estimated annual combined cost of servicing, allowance for maintenance, replacement components and electricity of $850 per annum for a waste water treatment facility, the 2400 residents in GRC area could be spending over $2 million a year to operate their facilities, Mr Lorensen's 1000 clients could be spending over $850,000 per annum to operate their facilities, and a big percentage of these cost may be for little or no benefit, according to the extract.

Extract from Page 13 of the State Government publication for the Review of the Queensland Plumbing and Drainage Legislation 2002.

An on-site sewage treatment plant must protect public health by minimising the risks associated with the treatment of sewage and its ultimate discharge to the environment. On-site sewage facilities that are appropriately designed, sited and maintained can provide satisfactory waste management solutions. However, anecdotal reports suggest that many systems are underperforming and, as a result, pose an increased risk to public and environmental health.

Anecdotal evidence suggests failure rates of between 60 and 80 per cent.

Environmental impacts caused by the discharge of poorly treated sewage may include pollution of groundwater, streams and waterways along with degradation of soil and vegetation.

Apart from the environmental effects caused by poorly or untreated wastewater, failing systems also pose a health risk through direct human contact.

This can not only lead to upset stomachs, but can also lead to more serious conditions caused by bacteria and viruses.

Children are particularly at risk when they play in areas that are polluted by the discharge from poorly serviced or maintained on-site sewerage treatment plants.

Failing on-site sewerage systems can have the following adverse impacts to both the occupants of the property and public in general:

. spread of infectious bacteria, viruses and other organisms in the wastewater;

. cause odours;

. attract pests (mosquitoes, flies and rodents);

. contribute to the pollution of groundwater, streams and waterways;

. cause degradation of soil and vegetation.

The State Governments figures of 65-80% failure rates are sufficiently alarming as to warrant the adoption of innovation and technology to provide transparency. This is long overdue and validates several councils use of OMA App to dramatically improve response times to address potential health risks to the community.

Is this acceptable to the broader community?

An associated article on the Gympie Times website titled Call to arms on council's controversial app, dated February 12, states: "The AWTA representing the manufacturers and service providers of the waste water systems has made representations to the council with some of their concerns being the software supplier having a conflict of interest and with State Government's proposed amendments to the Plumbing Code risking making the app redundant in the near future."

Firstly, OMA App does not service wastewater systems, we develop apps and provide SaaS for the benefit of all stakeholders. There is no conflict of interest.

Secondly, The Australian Wastewater Manufacturers Association circulated a communication to treatment plant manufactures and service technicians advising them not to use the OMA App as they were going to develop an app themselves.

My fellow director of OMA App was approached by the chairman of the AustralianWastewater Treatment Association, Alister Le Plastrier, following council's November 16 wastewater industry information session asking if he would be interested in doing work for them.

The request was politely declined in order to maintain OMA App's independence and focus on good environmental and community health outcomes for on-site waste water facility owners.

It should be noted that in addition to chairing the Australian Wastewater Treatment Association, Alister Le Plastrier is also a director of Taylex Tanks, an associate of Mr Lorenson.

Our offer made to Mr Lorenson in early 2016 to personally provide a presentation on OMA App was sincere and still stands. I am sure his concerns can be addressed and his promoted costs of $80,000 avoided by using the OMA App, as all other service providers now do.

All facility owners and users of OMA App can rest assured that protection of personnel data is strictly in compliance with highest standards required by QITC, Gympie Regional Council or own organisation.

Randall Crisp,

Director Onsite Management App.