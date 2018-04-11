UPDATE: Cause of Gympie water pressure problem found

No pressure: Were you left without water last night?

Emma Channon

UPDATE 10.40AM: A BROKEN water main has been identified as the cause of service interruptions across Gympie overnight.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said staff worked through the night to fix the problem, which was found under Brisbane Rd on the southern side of Pengelly's Bridge just after midnight.

She said a new valve was being installed to restore water to affected areas.

Full service was expected to be restored by midday today at the latest.

EARLIER 7.35AM: WERE you without water last night?

Reports of drops in water pressure have been reported by some Gympie residents.

Early indicators suggest homes around Monkland, Red Hill and the CBD were left without water for a period last night or early this morning.

The cause of the problem is not yet known.

Gympie Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

