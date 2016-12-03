37°
News

No point in seatbelts if people don't buckle up: letter

3rd Dec 2016 6:16 AM
SEATBELTS ON BUSES: A letter writer who owns a Gympie bus company has implored parents to help drive home the message to students to wear their seat belts when on the bus.
SEATBELTS ON BUSES: A letter writer who owns a Gympie bus company has implored parents to help drive home the message to students to wear their seat belts when on the bus. Craig Warhurst 0919070094c

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Buses need belts

WE OPERATE a number of school buses in the Gympie Region and support the idea that all school buses should be fitted with seat belts.

All new buses introduced into our fleet have seat belts fitted and we have retro fitted others along the way.

Our first campaign was to have all our vehicles that travel the Bruce Hwy fitted with seat belts and the others have been rolled out over time. As a result we have only two vehicles left without seat belts. Our biggest problem is getting kids and adults to wear them. We have signs in all the buses and our drivers are constantly on the case to make sure they are worn.

I am calling on all parents to support us by telling your children to buckle up. It would be nice if the boys in blue could conduct a walk-through occasionally to support our case.

To fit seat belts to a bus costs $20-$30,000 depending on the size of the bus. So as you can see it is a big commitment on our part.

We hope we can serve the people on our various routes for a long time to come with modern safe and reliable buses.

Jeff Barton,

Bartons Buses.

BUS CRASH: The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989.
BUS CRASH: The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989. The Daily Examiner Archives

Holiday danger

EVERY year far too many Queenslanders lose loved ones on our roads as a result of speed, carelessness, fatigue or intoxication.

Tragically, 219 people have been killed on Queensland roads this year, with hundreds more suffering from devastating and often life changing injuries.

Alarmingly, 30 pedestrians are among those who lost their lives, the highest figure recorded in five years.

As a motor vehicle accident lawyer I have seen first-hand the heartbreaking realities of road accidents for those involved, their loved ones and the surrounding community.

We know the holidays are particularly dangerous times on our roads. People are busy, distracted and often driving long distances in unfamiliar areas.

Taking a few moments to plan your route, allowing extra time for delays on the road and being mindful of speed limits may be all it takes to ensure you and your family get to your destination safely this festive season.

Dan Sutherland,

Slater and Gordon Practice Group Leader.

Christmas spirit alive

TO THE wonderful children and community groups who funded the shoe-box Christmas parcels forschool students in developing nations, you do us proud.

Your compassion and sense of giving at a time when the season focusses on getting, is truly encouraging. You are true heroes.

It displays the true spirit of Christmas to generations of children in developing nations, where Christmas is a by-word or non-event.

It will be a highlight to children in a land known for conflict and political upheaval, where even basic needs are not met. Children whose outcomes are dictated by politics; whose parents are subjected to the political landscape, living in poverty, without the infrastructure and opportunities which are a given in Australia, are so grateful for anything out of the ordinary.

Their sad lot in life creates a sense of hopelessness, which only your kindness and sacrifice will penetrate and possibly turn around.

We are blessed to live in Australia, where those who live in challenging circumstances have government and charity back-up.

No-one need go without here, because of the spirit of mateship Australians are renowned for; for there, but for the grace of God, go we! Location determines our life's journey; our opportunities andfuture.

It is the strong sense of community, promoting such willingness and charity, which young school children absorb by osmosis, that makes for strong nations. Emotional intelligence restores faith in mankind. Empathy has far-reaching healing properties across the globe.

Children learn what they live. When they see generosity in action, they become givers. It is alife principle: that you reap what you sow. Those who invest generously into the lives of others, have their own reward; they become lights in a dark world.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.

Too many workers?

TIM Nicholls and the LNP have again been complaining that the Palaszczuk Government has appointed too many nurses, teachers, police officers, ambulance officers and firefighters.

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson in particular has been vigorous in his criticisms of the extra frontline staff employed by the government.

It is clear that the LNP once again wants to sack government workers just as Tim Nicholls did in his first State Budget when he cut 14,000 public sector jobs.

The jobs cut by Tim Nicholls as Campbell Newman's treasurer included 4400 jobs from our health system including nurses and midwives. He even cut 225 jobs in the area of child safety.

The Palaszczuk Government has appointed new staff for a very simple reason: to repair the damage to frontline services done by the LNP's widespread cuts.

The Public Service Commission data shows the increase in staff included almost 1100 in the health sector - including almost 430 nurses, 40 doctors, and 124 allied health professionals.

The extra staff also included almost 250 new teachers; more than 400 teacher aides; and 90 firefighters.

If Tim Nicholls and Scott Emerson think we have too many of these vital frontline workers, they need to say how many they would sack if they had the chance.

If they believe there are too many teachers, doctors, nurses, ambulance and child safety officers, then exactly which communities across our state have too many?

What hospitals have too many doctors and nurses? What communities have too many police, ambulance officers, firefighters and child safety officers?

Curtis Pitt,

Treasurer of Queensland.

Gympie Times

Topics:  letters letters to the editor opinion seatbelts

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

CARNAGE: Cost of Gympie hailstorms in hundreds of thousands

CARNAGE: Cost of Gympie hailstorms in hundreds of thousands

HAILSTONES the size of golf balls and tennis balls have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage after the worst hailstorm in almost 13 years.

Gympie festivals light up in 2015-16

Trees along Mary St lit up in July as part of the Winter Trees festival celebrations. 21 July 2016

Grants and sponsorships were a funding focus of Gympie council.

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

Why we need sharks and sharks need us

Tagging sharks is something done with care

Why we can't live without sharks

Local Partners

Gympie family's Christmas wish after horror setback

There are difficult days ahead after another serious setback for 12-year-old Ethan Fuller.

Anger after flowers removed from grave site

UNIMPRESSED: Lynne Mansell at the now bare grave of Pam Carrie.

Lynne Mansell is devastated after her silk flowers were removed.

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Fun for all at festive Widgee markets and chook sale

FEATHERED FRIENDS: Ezrah and Nikodah Hanson check out the poultry the chook sale at Widgee Rural tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).

Widgee gears up for Christmas

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League with his mates.

  • TV

  • 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

REVIEW: One hell of a trip

Under Full Sail is out now.

The discovery of gold brought a rush of migrants

TV Insider: Hail our national treasure Ernie Dingo

Ernie Dingo scuba dives on the Great Barrier Reef in a scene from Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

The beloved TV presenter is back in a new series for NITV

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

Gigi Hadid is trying to "take the pressure off" herself this year.

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 $225,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $334,000

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

High Position,Views on 2981m2 + SHED

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $363,000

Welcome to this large brick home with 3 living areas, central kitchen, a very large undercover rear verandah, and extra high shedding at the rear of the property...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive master built home. This stunning home is located in an...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

GLENWOOD GEM

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $263,000

No electricity bills! This modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2 is solar powered. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen, the oven is brand new and never used. Two way...

LOCATION LOCATION

89A Exhibition Rd, Southside 4570

0 0 1 $125,000

1586 m2 at the Southside. The shed is already built (powered) and there is heaps of room to build your home. Large shed with roller door, loads of storage...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!