No point in seatbelts if people don't buckle up: letter

SEATBELTS ON BUSES: A letter writer who owns a Gympie bus company has implored parents to help drive home the message to students to wear their seat belts when on the bus.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Buses need belts

WE OPERATE a number of school buses in the Gympie Region and support the idea that all school buses should be fitted with seat belts.

All new buses introduced into our fleet have seat belts fitted and we have retro fitted others along the way.

Our first campaign was to have all our vehicles that travel the Bruce Hwy fitted with seat belts and the others have been rolled out over time. As a result we have only two vehicles left without seat belts. Our biggest problem is getting kids and adults to wear them. We have signs in all the buses and our drivers are constantly on the case to make sure they are worn.

I am calling on all parents to support us by telling your children to buckle up. It would be nice if the boys in blue could conduct a walk-through occasionally to support our case.

To fit seat belts to a bus costs $20-$30,000 depending on the size of the bus. So as you can see it is a big commitment on our part.

We hope we can serve the people on our various routes for a long time to come with modern safe and reliable buses.

Jeff Barton,

Bartons Buses.

BUS CRASH: The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989. The Daily Examiner Archives

Holiday danger

EVERY year far too many Queenslanders lose loved ones on our roads as a result of speed, carelessness, fatigue or intoxication.

Tragically, 219 people have been killed on Queensland roads this year, with hundreds more suffering from devastating and often life changing injuries.

Alarmingly, 30 pedestrians are among those who lost their lives, the highest figure recorded in five years.

As a motor vehicle accident lawyer I have seen first-hand the heartbreaking realities of road accidents for those involved, their loved ones and the surrounding community.

We know the holidays are particularly dangerous times on our roads. People are busy, distracted and often driving long distances in unfamiliar areas.

Taking a few moments to plan your route, allowing extra time for delays on the road and being mindful of speed limits may be all it takes to ensure you and your family get to your destination safely this festive season.

Dan Sutherland,

Slater and Gordon Practice Group Leader.

Christmas spirit alive

TO THE wonderful children and community groups who funded the shoe-box Christmas parcels forschool students in developing nations, you do us proud.

Your compassion and sense of giving at a time when the season focusses on getting, is truly encouraging. You are true heroes.

It displays the true spirit of Christmas to generations of children in developing nations, where Christmas is a by-word or non-event.

It will be a highlight to children in a land known for conflict and political upheaval, where even basic needs are not met. Children whose outcomes are dictated by politics; whose parents are subjected to the political landscape, living in poverty, without the infrastructure and opportunities which are a given in Australia, are so grateful for anything out of the ordinary.

Their sad lot in life creates a sense of hopelessness, which only your kindness and sacrifice will penetrate and possibly turn around.

We are blessed to live in Australia, where those who live in challenging circumstances have government and charity back-up.

No-one need go without here, because of the spirit of mateship Australians are renowned for; for there, but for the grace of God, go we! Location determines our life's journey; our opportunities andfuture.

It is the strong sense of community, promoting such willingness and charity, which young school children absorb by osmosis, that makes for strong nations. Emotional intelligence restores faith in mankind. Empathy has far-reaching healing properties across the globe.

Children learn what they live. When they see generosity in action, they become givers. It is alife principle: that you reap what you sow. Those who invest generously into the lives of others, have their own reward; they become lights in a dark world.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.

Too many workers?

TIM Nicholls and the LNP have again been complaining that the Palaszczuk Government has appointed too many nurses, teachers, police officers, ambulance officers and firefighters.

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson in particular has been vigorous in his criticisms of the extra frontline staff employed by the government.

It is clear that the LNP once again wants to sack government workers just as Tim Nicholls did in his first State Budget when he cut 14,000 public sector jobs.

The jobs cut by Tim Nicholls as Campbell Newman's treasurer included 4400 jobs from our health system including nurses and midwives. He even cut 225 jobs in the area of child safety.

The Palaszczuk Government has appointed new staff for a very simple reason: to repair the damage to frontline services done by the LNP's widespread cuts.

The Public Service Commission data shows the increase in staff included almost 1100 in the health sector - including almost 430 nurses, 40 doctors, and 124 allied health professionals.

The extra staff also included almost 250 new teachers; more than 400 teacher aides; and 90 firefighters.

If Tim Nicholls and Scott Emerson think we have too many of these vital frontline workers, they need to say how many they would sack if they had the chance.

If they believe there are too many teachers, doctors, nurses, ambulance and child safety officers, then exactly which communities across our state have too many?

What hospitals have too many doctors and nurses? What communities have too many police, ambulance officers, firefighters and child safety officers?

Curtis Pitt,

Treasurer of Queensland.