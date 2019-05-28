'No one is coming to save Gympie': Chamber of Commerce

"NO ONE is coming to save you!”

We have heard it from a lot of visiting expert heavy hitters now.

"Why should they even care about Gympie?” is also a question I have heard multiple times.

Although they may not care about Gympie as such, they do care about country people and country places, and they want us to get up off our backsides and save ourselves before it is too late.

And it is true.

No one is coming to save Gympie, so it is up to us, the people, to save Gympie.

So, if they don't care about us - who does?

Well - we, the community, care.

There are hundreds of individuals and dozens of local community groups making a huge effort to promote and enhance our town.

And they are doing an amazing job.

So let's support them.

Let's take Mark Bishop and his family as a prime example.

They have developed a motocross park at Curra and have landed a national motocross round.

This is a stunning achievement that will bring between 6000 and 10,000 people to our region.

If some of that 10,000 buy lunch in our little town - that's a huge cash injection straight into our region's economy in a single day.

If we can encourage those 10,000 people to visit the area a few times per year (hopefully more), and bring other friends and family members - you can see the multiplying effect.

Let's stop the money from going out of Gympie, and encourage projects like this that will bring money to town.

This is just one of a multitude of amazing things going on in our region, right now.

So how do we make it even better?

How do we make our town stand out even more?

How do we create an environment that makes our kids stay here?

The people that will become employers, club members and our future?

We need to bang the drum and all sing from the same song sheet.

The great news is, that very song sheet is about to be released.

The even better news is you will have the chance to see it before its release.

What am I talking about?

The Chamber has been working with Gympie Regional Council and we have secured a morning breakfast which will include the draft Economic Development document mapping out Gympie's future, before it goes to public consultation.

This is a genuine opportunity for the Gympie business community (and interested parties) to give direct feedback on the document.

It has been 15 months in the making and will map out the blueprint for Gympie's economic future.

Arguably, this will be the most important breakfast meeting of the year.

If you want to have your say, this is your chance.

Keep an eye out for details of the event which will be held at the Civic Centre on June 12.