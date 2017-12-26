Menu
No need to travel on shopaholic's holiest of days.

RETAIL THERAPY: Karyn de Vere, Amelia Novak and Emma Novak shopping in Gympie Central shopping centre. A number of major retailers in Central and right across town will be open today for the Boxing Day sales. Scott Kovacevic
by Donna Jones

EACH year, thousands of Gympie shoppers make the pilgrimage down the coast or to Brisbane to nab themselves a bargain on the holiest of days on the shopaholic's calendar, today, Boxing Day.

But you don't have to brave the holiday traffic and travel all that way for a bargain, when most of the major retailers right here in town can get you plenty of bang for your buck.

Out at Edward Campion Drive there will be massive discounts across all departments at Harvey Norman. Manager Matt Morison said; "We'll get you the best savings, storewide."

At Lincraft there will be a 40 per cent storewide discount, excluding members' discounts, for all your craft and soft furnishing needs.

Even BCF will be open but company policy had them tight-lipped on what products and lines are likely to be discounted.

Supercheap Auto are boasting a 25 per cent storewide sale and both Target and Big W in Goldfield's Plaza and Central Shopping Centre (respectively) will be open.

A number of the major retailers in Central such as Sanity and EB Games will be open.

A spokeswoman at Sanity said there will be loads of selected items marked down and on sale.

It's also worth a trip up the main street with Bess and Less open between 10am and 2pm and a number of other stores may also offering the chance for a little retail therapy.

So, rather than take your money down the coast or to Brisbane, why not spend it here in town and create job security for locals.

TRADING HOURS:

Harvey Norman - 8.30am-5.30pm

Lincraft - 9am-5.30pm

BCF - 8am-5pm

Big W - 9am-5pm

Target - 9am-5pm

Supercheap Auto - 8.30am-5pm

Sanity - 8am-6pm

Best&Less - 10am-2pm

EB Games - 9am-6pm

Topics:  boxing day sales gympie business opening times shop local

