No need to fear council building new rail bridge at Deep Ck

People are transported across Deep Creek to Monkland by the MVHR at flood peak.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY CR DAN STEWART

THANK you to G.O. Johns for his partially tongue in cheek letter (The Gympie Times, August 25) which made me smile but raised some important issues.

"Le Rue de Smithfield" actually cost about $2.6 million. Upper Mary Street will cost about $3 million.

Regardless, in my view the cost of each is more than they are worth. While street improvements are warranted, they could be done more economically.

Unfortunately some of my colleagues do not seem to realise how much council reserves decreased over the last 12 months. The trend in our reserves is negative. While council is far from broke, for someone like me who is fiscally conservative, this trend is a concern.

G.O. Johns raised the issue of the proposed new library, which is still in concept stage.

The current library is very well patronised and overcrowded. It is a vital piece of infrastructure used from babies to the elderly.

For toddlers and young children it is a great place to learn the importance of education. First 5 Forever engenders a joy of reading.

The library provides a safe place for youth to chill out, or to get on to computers to research assignments.

If you go to the library you will see students using the computers, parents bringing their children, elderly reading magazines, people having chats, librarians giving residents assistance, people searching the local history.

Out the back there may be volunteers preparing to take books to people who find leaving their home difficult.

A new library does not need to be "La Palais". If I have my way, function will be the priority over grandiosity.

The new library will enable the community to have greatly improved meeting and library space. This will be good both for our social well-being as well as our educational progress.

G.O. Johns need not fear council building a new rail bridge over Deep Creek.

However, he is right to be concerned about some of the priorities of council. That is why I have successfully asked council to review its capital projects.

DAN STEWART,

COUNCILLOR DIVISION 5,

GYMPIE REGIONAL COUNCIL