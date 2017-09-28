36°
No need for frills

Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt with the 70 series Toyota Landcruiser.
Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt with the 70 series Toyota Landcruiser.
by Tom Daunt

PICK up any sales brochure on the new 70 series Toyota Landcruiser and you will read terms like "still powerful, still indestructible.”

"A tough, work-hardened physique.” And "comfort right up to the task.”

While at first glance it is easy to take these with the normal sales pitch cynicism, upon closer inspection, these slogans actually carry some meaning.

The 70 series is not the most aesthetically pleasing.

It doesn't necessarily stand out in the yard.

However, what it lacks in style it makes-up for in performance.

Under the hood, this beast packs a V8 turbo-diesel engine with a common-rail fuel system.

A max torque of 430Nm combined with a 151 kilowatt engine output lends the 70 series spring time fun.

All-in-all, the 70 series provides the versatility needed to get the family away for a spring time break.

Up the beach or in the country, this Toyota family staple has the specifications to perform to your needs.

Topics:  gympie times motoring test drive toyota landcruiser

Gympie Times

