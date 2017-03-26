No, Mr Mayor, money does not grow on trees

IN THE Gympie Times, March 22, 2017, the Mayor claims that when he referred to "free money” he was referring to government grants.

PASSIONATE ABOUT GYMPIE COUNCIL ISSUES? CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TOPIC

Ian Petersen's letter in The Gympie Times, March 11, 2017, and his post on the Gympie Regional Forum Public Group Facebook Page, March 22, 2017, make the claim that Cr Curran has in the past suggested that any money which did not have to be borrowed (including reserves) was "free money”.

Ian Petersen during his time as a councillor. Greg Miller

There is no such thing as "free money” Mr Mayor, wherever it comes from, including grants.

There are two ways to obtain money from someone: free enterprise where two parties make an exchange and both are better off, and the second way is coercion.

Free enterprise generates taxable income and wealth for the nation. It funds all tiers of government including public servants' salaries. Councils do not generate taxable income or wealth for the community. They merely consume the so called "free money”.

Ian Petersen. Greg Miller

Unfortunately, anyone who derives their income from the public purse and not having the experience of taking a risk with their own money may think it grows on trees and would perhaps consider it to be "free”.

Government corporations including Gympie Regional Council have nothing they do not first take from someone else, none of which is "free”.

The "free money” the Mayor is referring to is being spent like a drunken sailor on non core projects without any meaningful community engagement. These are projects that have no guaranteed return and any shortfall in funding will continue to be subsidised by additional "free money” from ratepayers.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

Is the Mayor also banking on receiving some additional "free money” from the transfer of our water and waste assets to a new corporatised business unit?

Should this be the objective, the transfer of those assets will no doubt increase water and waste charges if the Unity Water experiment is any gauge.

It will also give council the opportunity to release some of the funds held in reserves required under the depreciation rules for local government.

What will council use this additional "free money” for? Building more monuments? Investing in non profitable ventures and companies eg the aquatic centre and Rattler?

Or will the currently obsequious councillors finally realise that core services should be given the urgent priority funding required to ensure that the entire community benefits from the Mayor's "free money”?

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain.