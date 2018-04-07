No more Six Mile Oval

Aussie Rules: Gympie Cats legend Ray Warren's name has found its most appropriate place as Six Mile Oval will be formally changed to Ray Warren Oval.

Having been involved with the club for 37 years, Warren lives and breathes footy and could not be more honoured.

"I am honoured, I am totally honoured with this," he said.

"I am a bit emotional about this. You put in a lot of effort and to get a reward like this just blows you away."

Footy flows through his veins but Warren would not have it any other way.

"There used to be three sides in Bundaberg and we had to travel there every second week and it was breaking the club trying to get footballers to travel, but over the years we got the show back on the road," he said.

"We are probably one of the best clubs outside of Brisbane and it is all from hard work, not just from me but reflecting back on blokes after me. I have lived for it (footy), I loved it. I am a Geelong Cats boy and Gympie is where my heart and soul has been for the last 37 years."

After 10 years of service at the Cats, Warren became a life member of the club in 1991.

"We had a sports dinner at the club and I wore my life membership medals and someone asked how do you get them? One AFL player looked at me and looked at him and he said you go to war for them, and you did back then.

"Footy was tough when I was growing up but the passion in some of these blokes coming through.

"We will be going away for about four months and come back at the business end of the year and I will be in touch with Glen (his son) every Saturday afternoon to let me know how they (Cats) went today."

The unveiling will be at 4pm today at Six Mile Oval.