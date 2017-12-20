No more pretence on abuse

THE huge grin on Joe Kiernan's face has been a lifetime coming, after the child abuse royal commission exposed the abuse of helpless children, even babies and toddlers, at the hands of those we should have been able to trust.

"The main thing for me is that no-one can say it didn't happen,” Mr Kiernan told The Gympie Times.

Mr Kiernan was abused in a church orphanage straight out of a Stephen King horror story.

He was taken there after being stolen from his unmarried mother in 1960.

Imbil's Kerri Saint was stolen slightly later in life from a mother whose only offence was to be poor. She was abused in a foster home.

Abuse of power is as old as power itself.

But all this was not 100 or 1000 years ago in a community far, far away. It happened to real living people and some perpetrators are still alive too.

Our response to all this must not be to say, "Oh well, at least we have dealt with that.”

We have not dealt with it at all, until we have instituted measures to make all powerful institutions, including the justice system, police, welfare organisations and all government departments, thoroughly transparent and accountable.

The helpless are still being victimised by too many institutions.