No more 'Never on Sunday' rule for Gympie medical services

MEDICAL ON MARY: Dr Percival Arrazola, Dr Frances Andal, administrative officer Elizabeth Cruickshank, practice nurse Karen Ward and business part-owner Dr Jenny Arrazola, who works with practice principal Felicity Hogan. Arthur Gorrie

THE days of "never on Sunday” medical services in Gympie are over.

And former Gympie Hospital doctor Percival Arrazola says he is excited to be part of the change.

Dr Arrazola said the new Medical on Mary practice, near the Young Street end of town, is the only private medical practice operating on Sunday in Gympie.

And that is a gap he is keen to fill.

And he said people who happen to become ill on the wrong day of the week will be glad to have a doctor they can see, without having to line up at the hospital Emergency section.

"Emergency wards are no place to be if your case is not an emergency,” he said.

"Emergency is not a pleasant place to be and you will obviously not receive the priority given to real emergency cases,” he said.

And your presence only makes things harder for the hospital staff, if your case is serious, but not as urgent as others.

"We recognise that people get sick on Sundays too and that there is a gap in services on that day.

"We open from 9am to 2pm on Sunday.

"We are not open on Saturday because other doctors are available then and we operate betweeen 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.”

Dr Arrazola said the practice would have a big emphasis on preventive medicine, stopping problems before they become critical.

"Gympie has a high proportion of people between 50 and 80 years old and when people get aches and pains we like to treat those symptoms as a warning that can be acted on.

"And for people with chronic illnesses, we can help with managing those conditions.

"Going to hospital is a burden on the hospital system if you don't really need to be admitted, at a cost of $1200 to $1500 a day.

"But if you go to a GP practice, you don't need hospital in most cases,” he said.

"A check every three months can help prevent illnesses or injuries getting worse and then needing more difficult treatment.

"Many doctors have a solid two to four weeks waiting list and we want to fill that gap too, so it's a good opportunity for patients.”

Dr Frances Andal is also one of the practice's GPs, with 15 years experience.

The practice has seven parking bays in Young St and an entrance also at 14 Mary St.