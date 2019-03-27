No more near misses in Kilkivan thanks to power of two

TRAFFIC WIN: Nanango MP Deb Frecklington and Kilkivan businesswoman Katy McCallum at the James St intersection with the Wide Bay Highway. James Street will have 'Local Traffic Only' signs installed.

TRAFFIC WIN: Nanango MP Deb Frecklington and Kilkivan businesswoman Katy McCallum at the James St intersection with the Wide Bay Highway. James Street will have 'Local Traffic Only' signs installed.

ROAD safety in Kilkivan will be improved following action from Nanango MP Deb Frecklington and Kilkivan businesswoman Katy McCallum.

Mrs Frecklington said this week significant improvements would be made to line marking on the Wide Bay Highway through Kilkivan and new, larger signs would be installed in the main street.

"Katy contacted me in January this year to share her concerns about the road safety issues she had experienced in Kilkivan,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"We had a meeting in early February in Kilkivan to discuss the problems and inspect the roads, in particular James St, which has become a popular 'rat running' road for drivers trying to bypass the Wide Bay Highway through the main part of the township.

"Concerns were also raised about heavy vehicles 'overshooting' the 90 degree bend in the Wide Bay Highway in Kilkivan when travelling west, resulting in the heavy vehicles approaching the school zone area at high speeds.

"Following our meeting, I wrote to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, who took the issues to the Gympie Traffic Advisory Committee Meeting, and it was agreed that improvements needed to be made,” Mrs Frecklington said.

Mrs McCallum said it was a huge win for Kilkivan and a big relief.

"Our businesses are on the main highway, and I have seen many near misses and heavy vehicles 'racing each other' down James St. James St also borders the main recreational park in Kilkivan and it's a dangerous situation for families with young children playing in the vicinity,” Mrs McCallum said.

"When the fully loaded truck overshot the 90 degree bend on the Wide Bay Highway, it was 8.15am when our school children were walking to school. It was a very scary scenario, and the truck actually ran straight over the pedestrian crossing - it was just fortunate there were no kids on the crossing at that moment.

"These improvements to road markings and the installation of new signs will greatly improve the safety of traffic through our town. It's overdue, but I'm really pleased to have been able to finally have these issues raised and to have created some change for our community.