WASHED AWAY: Stair access to Rainbow Beach is unlikely to return thanks to constant erosion. Renee Albrecht
Council News

NO MORE: Council calls it quits after $165k washed away

scott kovacevic
by
10th May 2018 12:01 AM
RAINBOW Beach's stair access is unlikely to be restored, with Gympie Regional Council saying tide and erosion issues made them impractical.

In a progress update for councillors on a proposed viewing platform at Phil Rogers Park, Design and Infrastructure Services General Manager Lawry O'Brien said other options should be explored.

A council spokeswoman said more than $165,000 had been spent installing stairs at the park so far.

This included $45,000 in 2001 (removed due to erosion in 2008), and $120,000 in 2015.

These stairs were closed in 2016, re-opened and then closed again in 2017.

There was also a set built in the 1980s and taken down in 2008, but the the cost of this work was "not known”.

"I don't think we should be building a set of stairs again,” Mr O'Brien said.

The biggest hurdle was the high exposure to surf and tides.

"There's nowhere on that beach that's high and dry all the time,” he said.

While the idea was floated which would allow for part of the stairs to be taken down in severe weather, or for rocks to be moved to create protection, Mr O'Brien said these would be practical choices for the council.

Gympie Times

