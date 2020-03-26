Menu
Arial View of Borumba Dam
Arial View of Borumba Dam
No more boating, skiing or fishing at Borumba

Staff writer
26th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
BORUMBA Dam and all other recreation areas at Seqwater-managed lakes and parks will closed today until further notice.

This includes all land and water-based recreation, including boating, skiing and fishing.

The decision supports decisions by the Federal and State governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Seqwater has also cancelled any planned events at its recreation facilities until further notice.

Seqwater manages recreation facilities at dams, lakes and parks such as Lake Somerset and Enoggera Reservoir, that provide more than 50 per cent of the green space in south-east Queensland outside of national parks. More than 2.6 million people visit Seqwater recreation sites each year.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said the recreation closures were needed to best protect staff safety and public health.

