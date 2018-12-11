No mileage in 'hot' fuel after drive-offs

DRIVE-OFF: A fuel drive-off crime did not pay for one Calico Creek driver.

A CALICO Creek man did not get very far on nearly $200 worth of fuel he did not pay for, after two service station drive-off offences.

Joseph Smith, 27, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had attempted to pay with three cards but all showed insufficient funds.

Smith pleaded guilty to taking $80 worth of petrol from the United service station at Gunalda on September 25 and $110.04 worth from Coles Express Caloundra on October 22.

Smith told the court he did not have the money to pay back the service stations.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said this was no excuse.

"You can't just buy fuel if you haven't got the money,” he said.

"You have no previous history of dishonesty, but you have two instances now.”

He fined Smith $500 and ordered him to pay $190.04 restitution.