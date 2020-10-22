No local applications to build region’s new $280k skate park

The long-awaited Cooloola Cove skate park is expected to be underway from November. File photo.

The long-awaited Cooloola Cove skate park is expected to be underway from November. File photo.

CONSTRUCTION on Tin Can Bay’s skate park is expected to be underway from next month, but the long-awaited park won’t be ready for the Christmas school holidays.

An update on the park’s status was delivered during last week’s council workshop, as councillors and representatives from the planning and development team discussed the tender status, costs and expected delivery date.

The skate park, which will be built in Cooloola Cove’s Billabong Park, has been allocated $365,744 and public invitations for tenders closed in May.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Councillors heard that no local contractors had applied, but the preferred tender company, VFG Skateparks, would be using eight local companies to source materials and supplies.

VFG Skateparks, which is a NSW/ACT based company, quoted council $269,679 to complete the park, but could charge an additional $10,000 to cover costs such as hotel quarantine if personnel were travelling from NSW.

With a possible total cost of about $280,000, this was still well below the six other tenders, from Maroochydore, NSW and Victoria, which each quoted upwards of $300,000 for construction.

“We did have a good discussion around local content and in some ways you’re better off actually with a company from NSW, who will fly in a couple of executives and then use local people, rather than a team from Maroochydore who would likely bring up a bigger team out of our region,” Division 5 councillor Dan Stewart said.

“I’m sure the Division 1 councillor would agree, that it’s been a long time coming, and the people there are getting very frustrated about how long it is taking.”

Division 1 councillor Jess Milne agreed it was time to get on with construction.

“The young boy who actually proposed it has turned 18 and has a car now, so I don’t think he’ll even be using it, but it will benefit the next generation coming through,” she said.

She also noted with the price remaining under budget there could be the possibility of a carpark and entry being built, as visitors will have to drive through private land to reach the park.

A council spokesman said construction was expected to start in November.