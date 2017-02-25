No link between Gympie gastro outbreak and town water: Mayor

GYMPIE mum Stevie Raines has first hand experience this month of what could possibly be a lesser know result of Gympie's extreme temperatures.

Her 19-month-old son Nathaniel contracted an acute case of gastro recently and had to be admitted to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Mrs Raines told The Gympie Times her son first fell ill after consuming unboiled town water for several days.

She said it was her practice to usually give her children bottled water.

However, she became concerned about the negative environmental impact of the plastic bottles she was using.

Nathaniel's ordeal began with constant diarrhoea which turned bloody after several days.

It was at this point Mrs Raines took the toddler to Gympie Hospital.

"To begin with the hospital was not too concerned," Mrs Raines said.

"They took tests and said it (blood) could be normal with diarrhoea."

It wasn't until a week and several tests later that doctors discovered the youngster had a swollen bowel and was taken by ambulance to Lady Cilento Hospital.

"We saw three different paediatricians at the hospital and the first one said due to his (Nathaniel's) age she thought I should be boiling his water, but recommendations say you can stop that at 12 months.

"The next person came through and said it was quite a common bug and the next one said that it is likely (to be) from water and I should be filtering, boiling or buying bottled water because it is quite a common bug in water supplies."

"I would say up until that point I was 100% bottled water, but there was so much plastic that I thought I can't keep doing this, it is the biggest waste I have ever seen."

Mrs Raines said Nathaniel would have had about three cups of town water each day for five days.

Nathaniel's case is extreme but it is one in an outbreak of gastro-related illnesses in the Gympie area over the last few weeks.

A number of posts on social media report clusters of children missing school due to illnesses consistent with gastro, prompting concerns about the origin of the outbreak.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said today all town water supplied by the council is constantly and stringently tested to ensure its quality.

"Gympie is not the only area experiencing this and we have definitely not received any advice from Queensland Health regarding a spike in the numbers of this type of gastro in our community above what is expected," he said.