No licence for woman who blew 4 times legal limit in Gympie

DRINK AND DRUG DRIVING: 4 Gympie region locals have faced court on the Sunshine Coast for drink and drug driving. Brenda Strong GLA081211SAFE

Maroochydore Magistrates court February 4:

Marcoola's Kylie Jean Smith-Knight, 45, will not be getting behind the wheel for 14 months after blowing 0.215 at Gympie.

Nambour Magistrates Court February 4:

Jarryd Peter Smith, 25, of Cooroy was caught driving drug affected at Woombye. Smith was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Noosa Magistrates Court February 5:

Luke Carbery, 35, of Bribie Island was caught driving drug affected (Meth) at Coles Creek. Carbery was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Michael Chopiany, 43, of Lake McDonald recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.087 at Cooroy. Chopiany was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months.