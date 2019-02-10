No licence for woman who blew 4 times legal limit in Gympie
THIS WEEK four Gympie region locals faced court on the Sunshine Coast charged with drink and drug driving.
Maroochydore Magistrates court February 4:
Marcoola's Kylie Jean Smith-Knight, 45, will not be getting behind the wheel for 14 months after blowing 0.215 at Gympie.
Nambour Magistrates Court February 4:
Jarryd Peter Smith, 25, of Cooroy was caught driving drug affected at Woombye. Smith was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Noosa Magistrates Court February 5:
Luke Carbery, 35, of Bribie Island was caught driving drug affected (Meth) at Coles Creek. Carbery was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Michael Chopiany, 43, of Lake McDonald recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.087 at Cooroy. Chopiany was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months.