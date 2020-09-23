‘No leniency’: Police have stern warning for Teewah drivers

Police are cracking down on dodgy driving behaviours in the Teewah Beach area. Pictured is a recent vehicle rollover on Teewah Beach just north of the camp zone.

GYMPIE Police have issued a stern warning to bad drivers in the Teewah Beach and Cooloola areas as more and more people head there for the school holidays.

QPS data collected up to last week show there have been seven drivers caught hooning in the Teewah Beach/Cooloola area since May.

The data also shows three crashes, one hit and run with serious injury to a pedestrian on the beach, one instance of evading police and three drivers not having proper control of their vehicles.

Police are cracking down on dodgy driving behaviours in the Teewah Beach area. Pictured is an illegal mod in the form of a flexy pipe with no muffler for an exhaust resulting in extreme noise pollution for campers.

Six people have been caught drink driving, five drug driving and eight speeding.

Tragically, there has also been a fatal crash in the area.

Acting Sergeant and Officer in Charge of the Gympie Road Policing Unit Adam Wardlaw said hooning was of particular concern to local police at the moment.

“The hooning is a concern. It basically endangers life. The other factors can contribute to issues including illegally modified vehicles, which increases the possibility of a vehicle rollover,” A/Sgt Wardlaw said.

Police are cracking down on dodgy driving behaviours in the Teewah Beach area. Pictured is an illegal mod in the form of extended rear shackles exceeding 100mil.

“A lot of them don’t have mufflers, which creates a heap of noise pollution for campers.

“There’s been a change in the trend in times, a lot of the hoons are pushing toward four-wheel drives now than the commodores and things like that.”

29 people have been caught with vehicle defects and six with major defects, according to the QPS data.

Two have also been pinged for making non-approved modifications to their vehicles.

A/Sgt Wardlaw said the message for drivers heading to Teewah and surrounds was simple:

“It’s going to be flooded with police, so if that sort of behaviour continues their cars are going to be forfeited,” he said.

“There will be no leniency, officers will be coming down hard throughout the school holidays.

“Generally you’ll find a lot of the hooning happens when the driver is intoxicated or on drugs. It won’t be tolerated and we’ll be testing for it.”