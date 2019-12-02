No laughing matter as circus mascot stolen

Moscow Circus - An inflatable clown advertising the circus has been stolen. Photo: Cody Fox

A GIANT inflatable clown has been taken by brazen thieves out of the front yard of a Urangan home.

The clown, worth about $5000, is one of many throughout Hervey Bay advertising The Great Moscow Circus, showing in town from Wednesday to Sunday.

A police spokesman said some time on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the giant clown had been stolen.

Marketing manager Mark Edgley said the circus was offering a $400 reward for the return of their clown.

"They are not cheap," he said.

"Clowns represent fun and happiness, just like the circus and someone has stolen that. It is a crime.

"They have jumped the front fence of a home, deflated the clown and stolen it.

"We are offering a reward for anyone who can return the clown to us. We urge anyone with information to contact police."

This is the second time in recent months a visiting circus has been targeted in Hervey Bay.

In October a group of mischief-makers slashed a flap near the entrance to Infamous the Show's big top and cut about 20 tent ties.

At the time of publication, police confirmed no one had been arrested for stealing the clown.

